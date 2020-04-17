The 30th Golden Melody Awards, in 2019 (screengrab from GMAGMF Facebook page) The 30th Golden Melody Awards, in 2019 (screengrab from GMAGMF Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Golden Melody Awards became the latest mass entertainment event to fall victim to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with the Ministry of Culture announcing Friday (April 17) that the ceremony would be postponed from June to October.

The awards are the top annual event for the popular music scene in Taiwan, and are often compared to the Grammy Awards in the United States. The postponement follows a government notice last month advising to cancel all indoor happenings likely to attract more than 100 people.

As a result of Friday’s decision, the list of the nominees for the 31st Golden Melody Awards will be announced in July, the ministry said. Other details, such as the venue, precise date and formula of the event would be worked out later in tune with developments in the coronavirus situation in Taiwan.

The 2020 edition would have included concerts, forums and exhibitions, with an estimated total of 4,000 visitors attending at least part of the program, CNA reported.