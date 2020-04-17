  1. Home
U.S. surveillance plane flies south of Taiwan

On April 13, China's Liaoning aircraft carrier passed through same area

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/17 14:58
A USAF RC-135U Combat Sent aircraft (Wikimedia Commons photo by Bburton) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A United States Air Force (USAF) reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Bashi Channel separating south Taiwan from the Philippines Friday (April 17) in the ninth such appearance so far this month.

The flight of the RC-135U “Combat Sent” followed the April 13 passage of China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier through the same area, CNA reported. As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spread around the world, Beijing nevertheless still sent its warships and jets close to Taiwan, though each time the U.S. also responded.

In April, the Pentagon sent surveillance aircraft of various types on nine missions near Taiwan, after four other similar forays in late March. The fact that those flights became known to the public through social media such as Aircraft Spots formed part of U.S. military public diplomacy, experts said.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense noted it kept a close watch on all developments in the air and in the waters surrounding the country.
