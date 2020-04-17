  1. Home
Taiwan extends stay for foreigners who entered before March 21 by 30 days

Total duration of stay should not exceed 180 days: MOFA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/17 14:06
Scene at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport before travel restrictions came into effect 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign citizens who entered Taiwan before March 21 will be allowed to extend their stay by 30 days without having to file an official application, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday (April 17).

As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic decimates air travel and countries impose restrictive immigration rules, travelers have been caught overseas unable to respect official residency deadlines. MOFA already allowed foreign visitors one 30-day extension, and announced a second one Friday.

The new measure applies to all foreigners who entered Taiwan legally before March 21, regardless of whether they did so visa-free, with a visa on arrival, or any other official visa, as long as they have not overstayed yet, CNA reported.

Nevertheless, MOFA cautioned that their stay in Taiwan could still not exceed a total of 180 days, with the first full day after their arrival counted as the first day.

In the case of overstayers, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) had a program valid from March 20 to June 30 during which people who voluntarily reported to the authorities would not be detained and would only receive the lowest possible fine.
