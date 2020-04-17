  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/04/17 12:00
A man wears a piece of cloth as a face mask to avoid spread of the new coronavirus, at a street market in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 10, 2020. ...
Siblings Julio Cesar, left, and Carmen Castellanos wear face masks as they wait for customers behind a protective sheet of plastic hanging over the co...
The statue of "Mafalda," a famous cartoon character created by Argentine cartoonist Joaquin Salvador Lavado, better known as Quino, sits with her face...
A man wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus spends the afternoon looking at the sea in Cojimar, east of Havana, Cub...
A woman waves to a city worker dressed in a hazmat suit as he disinfects the streets in her neighborhood as a precaution against the spread of the new...
A grave digger shovels dirt at the San Vicente cemetery in Cordoba, Argentina, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Six to seven times more graves than normal are...
Cots, to be used by people infected with the new coronavirus, fill an indoor soccer court at the Argentine Football Association training facility in t...
People huddle together as a youth lies at the foot of a locked gate of a doctor's office, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Guayaquil h...
A car and a truck transport coffins containing the remains of people who are believed to have died from complications related to the new coronavirus, ...
A commuter wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, waits for the subway in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 12, 2020, during a go...
Matias Sinarahua, 7, cries before doctor Leslei Montoro takes draws blood for a new coronavirus fast test, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. P...

April. 9-16, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, curated by AP photojournalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana, Cuba.

