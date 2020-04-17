Matias Sinarahua, 7, cries before doctor Leslei Montoro takes draws blood for a new coronavirus fast test, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. P... Matias Sinarahua, 7, cries before doctor Leslei Montoro takes draws blood for a new coronavirus fast test, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Peruvians can call a telephone number to report that they have COVID-19 symptoms and the state organized medical brigades will visit and do rapid tests to confirm or rule out new infections. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A commuter wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, waits for the subway in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 12, 2020, during a go... A commuter wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, waits for the subway in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 12, 2020, during a government-imposed quarantine to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A car and a truck transport coffins containing the remains of people who are believed to have died from complications related to the new coronavirus, ... A car and a truck transport coffins containing the remains of people who are believed to have died from complications related to the new coronavirus, to a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Ecuador was one of the first nations in the region to identify a coronavirus case. Experts say it may offer a frightening glimpse of what awaits Latin America in the coming weeks and months. (AP Photo/Luis Perez)

People huddle together as a youth lies at the foot of a locked gate of a doctor's office, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Guayaquil h... People huddle together as a youth lies at the foot of a locked gate of a doctor's office, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Guayaquil has become a hot spot in Latin America as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads. (AP Photo/Luis Perez)

Cots, to be used by people infected with the new coronavirus, fill an indoor soccer court at the Argentine Football Association training facility in t... Cots, to be used by people infected with the new coronavirus, fill an indoor soccer court at the Argentine Football Association training facility in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, April 13, 2020. COVID-19 disease causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

A grave digger shovels dirt at the San Vicente cemetery in Cordoba, Argentina, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Six to seven times more graves than normal are... A grave digger shovels dirt at the San Vicente cemetery in Cordoba, Argentina, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Six to seven times more graves than normal are being dug in Cordoba, as a precaution amid the spread of the deadly, new coronavirus, according to the Cordoba Municipal Workers and Employees Union Press Secretary Damián Bizzi. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)

A woman waves to a city worker dressed in a hazmat suit as he disinfects the streets in her neighborhood as a precaution against the spread of the new... A woman waves to a city worker dressed in a hazmat suit as he disinfects the streets in her neighborhood as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A man wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus spends the afternoon looking at the sea in Cojimar, east of Havana, Cub... A man wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus spends the afternoon looking at the sea in Cojimar, east of Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Cuban authorities are requiring the use of masks for anyone outside their homes. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

The statue of "Mafalda," a famous cartoon character created by Argentine cartoonist Joaquin Salvador Lavado, better known as Quino, sits with her face... The statue of "Mafalda," a famous cartoon character created by Argentine cartoonist Joaquin Salvador Lavado, better known as Quino, sits with her face covered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, April 13, 2020. The use of masks, which can be homemade, will be compulsory starting April 15th in Buenos Aires. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

Siblings Julio Cesar, left, and Carmen Castellanos wear face masks as they wait for customers behind a protective sheet of plastic hanging over the co... Siblings Julio Cesar, left, and Carmen Castellanos wear face masks as they wait for customers behind a protective sheet of plastic hanging over the counter in El Foquito, the hardware and electric supply store they own in the Benito Juarez district of Mexico City, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The Castellanos family used their hardware skills and supplies to hand-make more than 100 face shields which they donated to medical staff at two hospitals in the capital. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A man wears a piece of cloth as a face mask to avoid spread of the new coronavirus, at a street market in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 10, 2020. ... A man wears a piece of cloth as a face mask to avoid spread of the new coronavirus, at a street market in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

April. 9-16, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, curated by AP photojournalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana, Cuba.

