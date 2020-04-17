  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan animators to be subsidized in New York Comic-Con

Taiwan government will cover expenses of artists who successfully register for the event

  102
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/17 12:00
New York Comic-Con calls for enrollment worldwide. (NYCC Facebook photo)

New York Comic-Con calls for enrollment worldwide. (NYCC Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwanese government will subsidize Taiwanese animators who participate in the 2020 New York Comic-Con (NYCC) which has already opened its registration until June 5.

The annual grand event NYCC will kick off at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan from Oct. 8 to 11. According to the Taiwan Ministry of Culture (MOC), NYCC attracted 210,000 people in 2019 and reached nearly 280,000 followers on Facebook to date.

The ministry stated that not only comic lovers, but also Hollywood celebrities, directors and producers would attend the event. The expo showcases video games, animations, and comics works, and is open for professionals and artists to apply.

The ministry announced that Taiwanese animators who successfully register for NYCC would be paid back the enrollment fee of USD $525, flight ticket costs, marketing expenses USD $1,000 and more. The ministry will also arrange media coverage and a personal report afterward is required from the participant.

For more information, please visit the official NYCC website.
New York Comic-Con
Taiwan
Animation
animator
video games
NYCC
comic books
artists
creators
Ministry of Culture

RELATED ARTICLES

Singapore first lady continues to create controversy with Facebook posts
Singapore first lady continues to create controversy with Facebook posts
2020/04/16 18:07
Video lists 20 ways Taiwan is fighting off coronavirus
Video lists 20 ways Taiwan is fighting off coronavirus
2020/04/16 17:27
Overseas Taiwanese urge removal of 'Republic of China' from passport
Overseas Taiwanese urge removal of 'Republic of China' from passport
2020/04/16 17:20
Taiwan donates 2 million surgical masks to Japan
Taiwan donates 2 million surgical masks to Japan
2020/04/16 17:20
Taiwan Tourist Shuttle to take passengers on cruises through mountains near Taichung
Taiwan Tourist Shuttle to take passengers on cruises through mountains near Taichung
2020/04/16 16:10