New York Comic-Con calls for enrollment worldwide. (NYCC Facebook photo) New York Comic-Con calls for enrollment worldwide. (NYCC Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwanese government will subsidize Taiwanese animators who participate in the 2020 New York Comic-Con (NYCC) which has already opened its registration until June 5.

The annual grand event NYCC will kick off at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan from Oct. 8 to 11. According to the Taiwan Ministry of Culture (MOC), NYCC attracted 210,000 people in 2019 and reached nearly 280,000 followers on Facebook to date.

The ministry stated that not only comic lovers, but also Hollywood celebrities, directors and producers would attend the event. The expo showcases video games, animations, and comics works, and is open for professionals and artists to apply.

The ministry announced that Taiwanese animators who successfully register for NYCC would be paid back the enrollment fee of USD $525, flight ticket costs, marketing expenses USD $1,000 and more. The ministry will also arrange media coverage and a personal report afterward is required from the participant.

For more information, please visit the official NYCC website.