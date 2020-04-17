TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese national who works for a communist Chinese state-run mouthpiece is facing a stiff fine after he posed as a reporter from a Taiwanese media outlet when asking U.S. President Donald Trump a question in the White House.

During a White House press conference on April 9, a reporter began to ask a question on behalf of foreign media, but Trump cut him off and asked him "where are you from?" In response, the reporter, who was later identified as Chang Ching-yi (張經義) , said, "I am from Taiwan," to which Trump simply said, "good."

However, local Taiwanese media outlets quickly pointed out although the man was born in Taiwan, he currently works for Shanghai Media Group, which is a state-owned mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Many Taiwanese netizens were furious at who they consider to be a traitor with comments such as "He doesn't dare mention he has taken CCP money and instead mentions Taiwan."

At a press conference on Thursday (April 16), Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Minister and Spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said that because Chang is a Taiwanese citizen but works directly for a propaganda arm of the CCP, he has violated the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, reported Liberty Times. Specifically, Chiu said that Chang had breached Article 33, paragraph 2, which prohibits citizens from engaging in "Any cooperative activity involving political nature with any individual, juristic person, organization, or other institution of the Mainland Area."

Chiu said that for breaching the act, Chang could be subject to a fine of between NT$100,000 and NT$500,000. He said that authorities will investigate the incident and deal with it in accordance with the law as soon as possible.