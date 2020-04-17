AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures in Asia

South Korean National Election Commission officials sort out ballots for counting at the parliamentary election at a ballot counting office in Seoul, ... South Korean National Election Commission officials sort out ballots for counting at the parliamentary election at a ballot counting office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. South Korean voters wore masks and moved slowly between lines of tape at polling stations on Wednesday to elect lawmakers in the shadows of the spreading coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

An army soldier wearing a face mask holds a machine gun as he guards next to barbed wire at a building under lockdown in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wedne... An army soldier wearing a face mask holds a machine gun as he guards next to barbed wire at a building under lockdown in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The Malaysian government issued a restricted movement order to the public till April 28, to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Colombo Lotus Tower is seen lit in red as a tribute to health and defense service workers fighting in the frontlines against the new coronavirus in Co... Colombo Lotus Tower is seen lit in red as a tribute to health and defense service workers fighting in the frontlines against the new coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, April 11, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Pastors wearing face masks while maintaining social distancing attend an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday,... Pastors wearing face masks while maintaining social distancing attend an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The church decided to replace a service with online ones as part of precaution against the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A vendor wearing a protective face mask looks out of her store selling sugar-coated haws on a stick in Beijing, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new corona... A vendor wearing a protective face mask looks out of her store selling sugar-coated haws on a stick in Beijing, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

TV screen shows Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, center, addressing the Special ASEAN summit on COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam Tuesday, April 1... TV screen shows Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, center, addressing the Special ASEAN summit on COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam Tuesday, April 14, 2020. ASEAN leaders and their counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea hold the summit online to discuss actions coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Novice Buddhist monks with protective masks and face shields, seated maintaining social distancing participate in a religious class at Molilokayaram E... Novice Buddhist monks with protective masks and face shields, seated maintaining social distancing participate in a religious class at Molilokayaram Educational Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. All schools in Thailand were closed earlier than the scheduled school break due to the COVID-19 outbreak but about 200 novice monks remain in the monastic school due to travel restrictions and lockdowns implemented in provinces in Thailand. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Filipino men play basketball amid an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines on Monday April... Filipino men play basketball amid an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines on Monday April 13, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A Kashmiri volunteer looks through temporary barricades erected to prevent outsiders from entering an area declared as red zone by the government duri... A Kashmiri volunteer looks through temporary barricades erected to prevent outsiders from entering an area declared as red zone by the government during lockdown in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the world's largest coronavirus lockdown to head off the epidemic's peak, with officials racing to make up for lost time. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Migrant workers shout slogans during a protest against the the extension of the lockdown, at a slum in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Indian ... Migrant workers shout slogans during a protest against the the extension of the lockdown, at a slum in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the world's largest coronavirus lockdown to head off the epidemic's peak, with officials racing to make up for lost time. (AP Photo/Zoya Thomas Lobo)

APRIL 10-16, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

