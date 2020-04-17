  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures in Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/17 08:29
Migrant workers shout slogans during a protest against the the extension of the lockdown, at a slum in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Indian ...
A Kashmiri volunteer looks through temporary barricades erected to prevent outsiders from entering an area declared as red zone by the government duri...
Filipino men play basketball amid an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines on Monday April...
Novice Buddhist monks with protective masks and face shields, seated maintaining social distancing participate in a religious class at Molilokayaram E...
TV screen shows Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, center, addressing the Special ASEAN summit on COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam Tuesday, April 1...
A vendor wearing a protective face mask looks out of her store selling sugar-coated haws on a stick in Beijing, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new corona...
Pastors wearing face masks while maintaining social distancing attend an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday,...
Colombo Lotus Tower is seen lit in red as a tribute to health and defense service workers fighting in the frontlines against the new coronavirus in Co...
An army soldier wearing a face mask holds a machine gun as he guards next to barbed wire at a building under lockdown in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wedne...
South Korean National Election Commission officials sort out ballots for counting at the parliamentary election at a ballot counting office in Seoul, ...

APRIL 10-16, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

