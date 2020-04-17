AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Maria Perez Gomez, 70, reacts to medical workers arriving at her home in Barcelona, Spain, April 1, 2020. She reluctantly called them after suffering ... Maria Perez Gomez, 70, reacts to medical workers arriving at her home in Barcelona, Spain, April 1, 2020. She reluctantly called them after suffering breathing problems, a cough and a fever. "Please leave me here at home, don't take me to the hospital," she begged the doctor. "Tell me, doctor, that I don't have the virus." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Pallbearers wearing personal protective equipment suits lift the casket containing the remains of Benedict Somi Vilakasi for his burial ceremony at th... Pallbearers wearing personal protective equipment suits lift the casket containing the remains of Benedict Somi Vilakasi for his burial ceremony at the Nasrec Memorial Park outside Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffee shop manager, died of COVID-19 in a Johannesburg hospital Sunday, April 12 2020. South Africa is under a strict five-week lockdown in a effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A tulip field shines in vibrant colors on a sunny day in Grevenbroich, Germany, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Soon the colorful view will be over when fa... A tulip field shines in vibrant colors on a sunny day in Grevenbroich, Germany, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Soon the colorful view will be over when farmers chop off the heads of the flowers before they finish blooming. Growers are not interested in the flowers - they want the plants to put their energy in multiplying their bulbs. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Practicing social distancing, people stand in long lines waiting to enter at the Esselunga supermarket in San Donato, in the outskirts of Milan, Italy... Practicing social distancing, people stand in long lines waiting to enter at the Esselunga supermarket in San Donato, in the outskirts of Milan, Italy, Saturday, April 11, the day before Easter, when most Italians will try to mitigate the boredom of the coronavirus lockdown with a traditional lunch. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Health workers push stretchers with two elderly nursing home residents who tested positive for the new coronavirus in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Apri... Health workers push stretchers with two elderly nursing home residents who tested positive for the new coronavirus in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A home care doctor performs a physical exam on Felicidad while her son, Joan, holds her arm at her home in Barcelona, Spain, March 31, 2020. Felicidad... A home care doctor performs a physical exam on Felicidad while her son, Joan, holds her arm at her home in Barcelona, Spain, March 31, 2020. Felicidad had been admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke but was sent home within a day and soon developed respiratory symptoms. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Residents desperate for a planned distribution of food for those suffering under Kenya's coronavirus-related movement restrictions push through a gate... Residents desperate for a planned distribution of food for those suffering under Kenya's coronavirus-related movement restrictions push through a gate and create a stampede, causing police to fire tear gas and leaving several injured, at a district office in the Kibera slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

A man wearing a face mask against the COVID-19 coronavirus walks in snowfall past a poster of a doctor asking people to stay home in St. Petersburg, R... A man wearing a face mask against the COVID-19 coronavirus walks in snowfall past a poster of a doctor asking people to stay home in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Homeless people waiting to receive food baskets from private donors, get their hands sanitized Monday, April 13, 2020 downtown Johannesburg. Because o... Homeless people waiting to receive food baskets from private donors, get their hands sanitized Monday, April 13, 2020 downtown Johannesburg. Because of South Africa's imposed lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, many are not able to work. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Dancers of the Czech National Ballet, wearing face masks, rehearse for the charity performance "Dance through it" at the National Theater in Prague, C... Dancers of the Czech National Ballet, wearing face masks, rehearse for the charity performance "Dance through it" at the National Theater in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The performance will be broadcast live on TV since all theaters remain closed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A woman wearing a protective face mask stands near a fire lit next to her brother's grave in a cemetery in Herasti, Romania, during a Orthodox Palm Su... A woman wearing a protective face mask stands near a fire lit next to her brother's grave in a cemetery in Herasti, Romania, during a Orthodox Palm Sunday memorial for the departed on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The cemetery, usually crowded for the Palm Sunday ritual, which gathers believers before midnight to light fires at the graves and share food in memory of their dead relatives, was nearly empty as people observed the interdiction to join religious celebrations in the week leading to the Orthodox Easter imposed across Romania as authorities try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

APRIL 10 - 16, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

