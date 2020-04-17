49ers RB Matt Breida signs free agent tender

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida signed his restricted free agent tender worth about $3.3 million on Thursday.

The Niners placed the tender on Breida last month that gave them the right to match any contract or get a second-round pick as compensation.

Breida had 123 carries for 623 yards and one touchdown in 13 games last season. He added 20 catches for 120 yards and a score.

He was used sparingly down the stretch with only 17 carries for 46 yards and just 33 offensive snaps in the final three regular-season games and playoffs.

The Niners have depth at running back with Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon also all under contract for 2020.

___

