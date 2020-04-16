  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press., Associated Press
2020/04/16 21:18
Jackals howl in Hayarkon Park, in the heart of Tel Aviv, Israel on April 9, 2020. With Tel Aviv in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, and the par...
A police brass band plays for Ahmed Khaled al-Kaabi and his bride Ruqaya Rahim during their wedding in Najaf, Iraq, the hardest hit town by coronaviru...
A volunteer disinfects the Karachi Press Club building in an effort to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 13...
A Jewish man prays at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Sebastian Sche...
A motorcycle deliveryman rides past a billboard urging people to stay home over the coronavirus pandemic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Ap...
Mojgan Hosseini a 28 years old, member of the National Orchestra of Iran, plays Qanun on the roof of her home during mandatory self-isolation due to t...
Israelis play tennis on an empty road during lockdown following the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Ramat Gan, ne...
Volunteers wearing face masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, sew face masks, as a guitarist plays for volunteers, at the Hafez theatre hal...
A Christian walks past the Church of the Holy Sepulchre which, believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Chris...
Police officers try to restrict people from defying the nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Monday, Ap...
A man sits on his balcony during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Ramat Gan, Israel. (AP Photo/Ode...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 9-15, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region as the coronavirus continues to change how we mourn, worship, work and love. It’s not just humans: in Israel, a popular, sprawling park in central Tel Aviv is all but empty after a countrywide lockdown. This has cleared the way for packs of jackals to take over the urban oasis in the heart of the city.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

