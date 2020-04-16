AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

A man sits on his balcony during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Ramat Gan, Israel. (AP Photo/Ode... A man sits on his balcony during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Ramat Gan, Israel. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Police officers try to restrict people from defying the nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Monday, Ap... Police officers try to restrict people from defying the nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Monday, April 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

A Christian walks past the Church of the Holy Sepulchre which, believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Chris... A Christian walks past the Church of the Holy Sepulchre which, believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem, Friday, April 10, 2020. Christians are commemorating Jesus' crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Volunteers wearing face masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, sew face masks, as a guitarist plays for volunteers, at the Hafez theatre hal... Volunteers wearing face masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, sew face masks, as a guitarist plays for volunteers, at the Hafez theatre hall in downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Israelis play tennis on an empty road during lockdown following the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Ramat Gan, ne... Israelis play tennis on an empty road during lockdown following the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Mojgan Hosseini a 28 years old, member of the National Orchestra of Iran, plays Qanun on the roof of her home during mandatory self-isolation due to t... Mojgan Hosseini a 28 years old, member of the National Orchestra of Iran, plays Qanun on the roof of her home during mandatory self-isolation due to the new coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tehran Iran on March 26, 2020. With performance halls now closed and many hiding in their homes over the Mideast's worst outbreak of the virus, Iranian musicians now find performance spaces where they can. That includes rooftops littered with debris and water tanks, empty front porches and opened apartment windows where their music floats down on others stuck in their homes (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

A motorcycle deliveryman rides past a billboard urging people to stay home over the coronavirus pandemic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Ap... A motorcycle deliveryman rides past a billboard urging people to stay home over the coronavirus pandemic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The Middle East, already wracked by high numbers of unemployed youth, unrest, conflict and large numbers of refugees, will sink into a recession this year sparked by the double shock of the coronavirus outbreak and low oil prices, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

A Jewish man prays at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Sebastian Sche... A Jewish man prays at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

A volunteer disinfects the Karachi Press Club building in an effort to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 13... A volunteer disinfects the Karachi Press Club building in an effort to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A police brass band plays for Ahmed Khaled al-Kaabi and his bride Ruqaya Rahim during their wedding in Najaf, Iraq, the hardest hit town by coronaviru... A police brass band plays for Ahmed Khaled al-Kaabi and his bride Ruqaya Rahim during their wedding in Najaf, Iraq, the hardest hit town by coronavirus in the country with government banned large public gatherings on April 9, 2020. Unwilling to postpone the wedding, al-Kaabi asked the local security forces to help him wed his beloved. The police responded by providing the groom vehicles blasting music to bring his bride to the family home for a small celebration of just six people. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

Jackals howl in Hayarkon Park, in the heart of Tel Aviv, Israel on April 9, 2020. With Tel Aviv in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, and the par... Jackals howl in Hayarkon Park, in the heart of Tel Aviv, Israel on April 9, 2020. With Tel Aviv in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, and the park, like most of the city, nearly empty, the timid animals have come into the open, reaching areas where they rarely venture as they search for food. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 9-15, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region as the coronavirus continues to change how we mourn, worship, work and love. It’s not just humans: in Israel, a popular, sprawling park in central Tel Aviv is all but empty after a countrywide lockdown. This has cleared the way for packs of jackals to take over the urban oasis in the heart of the city.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

