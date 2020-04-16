FILE- In this Oct. 6, 2010 file photo, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the fifth innin... FILE- In this Oct. 6, 2010 file photo, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the fifth inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series, in Philadelphia. Halladay had high levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he lost control of his small plane and nosedived into the Gulf of Mexico in 2017, killing him, a National Transportation Safety Board report issued Wednesday said.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ISRAELI PRESIDENT ASKS PARLIAMENT TO CHOOSE PRIME MINISTER

Israel’s president asks the Knesset to choose a new prime minister, giving parliament three weeks to agree upon a leader or plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth consecutive election.

2. NORTH DEFECTOR WINS SOUTH KOREAN PARLIAMENT SEAT

A former senior North Korean diplomat wins a constituency seat in South Korea’s parliamentary elections.

3. RUSSIA, EUROPEANS CLASH OVER SYRIA CHEMICAL WEAPONS

Syria’s close ally Russia clashes with European nations in the U.N. Security Council over a watchdog report blaming the Syrian air force for a series of attacks using sarin and chlorine in 2017.

4. US JUDGE CANCELS PERMIT FOR KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE FROM CANADA

A U.S. judge cancels a key permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that’s expected to stretch from Canada to Nebraska.

5. REPORT: HALLADAY ON DRUGS, DOING STUNTS WHEN PLANE CRASHED

A federal report says Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had drugs in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics in his small plane when it crashed in 2017.