TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google has launched a global Journalism Emergency Relief Fund on Wednesday (April 15) to support small and medium-sized news organizations that provide original journalism for local communities amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the requirements, the eligible small- and medium-sized news organizations must have a digital presence already in operation for at least 12 months and continue producing original news for local communities during the crisis. The fund is targeted at newsrooms employing between two to 100 full-time journalists, including for-profit or nonprofit news organizations — whether online, radio, or television.

Although the search giant clarified the funding amounts would depend on the size of each organization, Google Vice President of News Richard Gingras believes local news is especially vital for keeping people and communities connected in the best of times. These days, it also plays a function in reporting on lockdowns, school and park closures, and how COVID-19 is affecting daily life, Techcrunch reported.

The goal is to fund “thousands of small, medium, and local news publishers globally,” he said. Multiple applications from different publications and titles within the same publishing group are acceptable, but Google might set a cap for each company to assure the funding is granted as widely as possible.

On March 30, Facebook also announced $100 million worth of investment to support the news industry—$25 million in emergency grant funding for local news through the Facebook Journalism Project and an additional $75 million in advertising spending to aid the industry.

Facebook has been helping journalists cover important COVID-19 news through its COVID-19 Community Network grant program, but only U.S. local news organizations are eligible to apply for these additional grants at the moment.