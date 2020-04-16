An Indonesian soldier wears face mask as he and his team man a checkpoint in Jakarta. An Indonesian soldier wears face mask as he and his team man a checkpoint in Jakarta. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Individuals planning to mail medical goods to Indonesia are advised to heed the importation restrictions on medical goods imposed by the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta, Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the Southeast Asian nation, items including surgical masks, hand sanitizers, medications, and vitamins are subject to tightened importation rules.

Recipients of these items in Indonesia are required to apply for a permit and pay duties and processing fees before they can retrieve the parcels. Details regarding the permit application can be found on Indonesia’s single window website.

Receivers will be able to claim the goods at customs within one week after an application is filed and approved. Items not claimed during a designated period of time will be returned, wrote CNA.

Taiwan relaxed the ban on mask exports on March 30, allowing people to send 30 surgical masks to their first- or second-degree relatives living overseas every two months. The receivers must be Taiwanese nationals.