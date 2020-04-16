TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A rise in the number of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has persuaded Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo to extend the state of emergency from seven prefectures to cover all 47 prefectures, the Japanese media reported Thursday (April 16).

Even in the new areas, the state of emergency will have the original end date of May 6, according to the English-language Nikkei Asian Review. The first phase was launched on April 7 and included Tokyo and Osaka, with one prefecture, Aichi, which includes the country’s fourth-largest city, Nagoya, declaring its own separate state of emergency.

The new measure should persuade more members of the public to stay home and reduce their social contacts. Abe will first ask a panel of experts for a recommendation before the government’s anti-coronavirus team reaches an official decision about a nationwide state of emergency, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.

As of Thursday noon, Japan counted more than 8,500 coronavirus cases, including more than 130 deaths.

