TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Tourist Shuttle will begin to take passengers on cruises through the mountainous terrain of Taichung City’s Dakeng, Xinshe, and Guguan districts in the second half of this year.

Taichung’s mountainous areas are rich in tourist attractions, including Dakeng’s hiking trails, Xinshe’s mushroom street, and Guguan’s hot springs. However, a lack of public transportation has hindered backpackers’ willingness to visit these places, CNA reported.

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau is pushing to boost Taiwan’s mountain tourism by designating this the "Year of Mountain Tourism" and putting forth several promotional measures, including setting up new Taiwan Tourist Shuttle bus routes to access mountainous attractions.

“The 7 Heroes of Guguan route of Taiwan Tourist Shuttle” has been specially selected by the Taiwan Tourism Bureau to receive additional promotion and funding.

The city’s tourism bureau said that the 7 Heroes of Guguan route will operate as a cruise-style bus service, which is expected to hit the road in the second half of this year. There will be buses leaving in the morning and afternoon every day, starting from Taichung Train Station and stopping at Dakeng No. 9 Trail, the popular purple windmill in Xinshe, and the Guguan Visitor Center; a one-way trip takes about 5.5 hours.

There will be a tour guide on board each bus to narrate the journey, and so the cruises will be ideal for anyone who has never visited the region.