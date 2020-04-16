Doctor Giovanni Passeri reads a book in the garret of his apartment before getting some sleep at the end of his day in the COVID-19 section of the Mag... Doctor Giovanni Passeri reads a book in the garret of his apartment before getting some sleep at the end of his day in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Wednesday, April 7, 2020. Passeri, who implemented his own protocols to reduce chances he could inadvertently spread coronavirus contamination to his wife and 10-year-old son, fears that months of uninterrupted pressure will fatally take its emotional toll on him, his family and his colleagues. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri sits alone at the table as he eats home made Neapolitan pizza made for him by his wife Valeria on his day off after working a ... Doctor Giovanni Passeri sits alone at the table as he eats home made Neapolitan pizza made for him by his wife Valeria on his day off after working a night shift in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Thursday, April 9, 2020. Passeri takes all precautions to avoid unintentionally passing the virus to his wife or his 10-year-old son when he comes home. He sleeps in the garret of his apartment and keeps safe distance from them at all times. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri sits on a chaise longue chair in his apartment before going to work at the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma,... Doctor Giovanni Passeri sits on a chaise longue chair in his apartment before going to work at the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Friday, April 10, 2020. Passeri, who sleeps in the garret of his apartment and keeps safe distance at home to avoid unintentionally passing the virus to his wife or his 10-year-old son, fears that months of uninterrupted pressure will fatally take its emotional toll on him, his family and his colleagues. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri, right, works on his computer in his apartment in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Since the coronavirus pande... Doctor Giovanni Passeri, right, works on his computer in his apartment in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Since the coronavirus pandemic started the 56-year-old University of Parma's internal medicine associate professor works every day well over the up to 12-hour-shifts he does in the COVID-19 section of Parma's Maggiore Hospital. At left his wife Valeria keeps a safe distance while she uses her phone. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri plays cards with his 10-year-old son Francesco, left, each of them wearing surgical masks as he waits for lunch at home in Par... Doctor Giovanni Passeri plays cards with his 10-year-old son Francesco, left, each of them wearing surgical masks as he waits for lunch at home in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Passeri implemented his own protocols to reduce chances he could inadvertently spread coronavirus contamination to his wife and 10-year-old son. On rare occasions, when he feels that the emotional pressure on Francesco is building too much he allows him closer after they've both slipped on surgical masks. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri peaks from the open door of the room of his son Francesco, playing with Lego, to say hello to him after coming back from a nig... Doctor Giovanni Passeri peaks from the open door of the room of his son Francesco, playing with Lego, to say hello to him after coming back from a night shift in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Thursday, April 9, 2020. Passeri takes all precautions to avoid unintentionally passing the virus on to his wife or his 10-year-old son when he comes home. He sleeps in the garret of his apartment and keeps safe distance from them at all times. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri takes a shower after coming back from a night shift in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy ... Doctor Giovanni Passeri takes a shower after coming back from a night shift in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Thursday, April 9, 2020. Passeri sleeps alone in the garret of his apartment where he implemented his own protocols to reduce chances he could inadvertently spread coronavirus contamination to his wife and 10-year-old son. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri, looks exhausted at the end of a night shift in his ward inside the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northe... Doctor Giovanni Passeri, looks exhausted at the end of a night shift in his ward inside the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Thursday, April 9, 2020. Passeri, who sleeps in the garret of his apartment and keeps safe distance at home to avoid unintentionally passing the virus to his wife or his 10-year-old son, fears that months of uninterrupted pressure will fatally take its emotional toll on him, his family and his colleagues. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri takes his protective gear off at the end of a night shift in his ward inside the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in ... Doctor Giovanni Passeri takes his protective gear off at the end of a night shift in his ward inside the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Thursday, April 9, 2020. Undressing the three layers of protection requires extreme caution, Passeri says, to ensure nothing contaminated by the virus will touch his skin. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri relaxes in the doctor's lounge after completing a routine round of medical examinations during a night shift in his ward in th... Doctor Giovanni Passeri relaxes in the doctor's lounge after completing a routine round of medical examinations during a night shift in his ward in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Most of the times he is on a night shift the couch is the best Passeri can get to stretch out. A cardboard box at right holds envelopes with the medical charts of discharged patients. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Pierre, 54, uses a tablet to chat with friends and relatives as he lies on a bed in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern I... Pierre, 54, uses a tablet to chat with friends and relatives as he lies on a bed in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. As the pandemic situation eases the Maggiore Hospital has currently some 450 COVID-19 patients almost one half of the over 700 when the coronavirus outbreak was at its highest only a few weeks ago. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Cardboard boxes hold envelopes with the patients' medical charts. Two boxes are marked "discharged;" one box is marked, "deceased," in the doctors' lo... Cardboard boxes hold envelopes with the patients' medical charts. Two boxes are marked "discharged;" one box is marked, "deceased," in the doctors' lounge of a ward of the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Associate professor Giovanni Passeri, one of the head physicians of the ward, believes the situation of the coronavirus pandemic is slightly improving in his area as he recently sees fewer people dying and he had more patients discharged. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri, right, is shown gratitude by his patient Giuseppe, 81, who is being administered oxygen with a naso-oral mask, after Passeri ... Doctor Giovanni Passeri, right, is shown gratitude by his patient Giuseppe, 81, who is being administered oxygen with a naso-oral mask, after Passeri checked the level of oxygen in his blood in his ward in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Most ventilated patients can only communicate with doctors and nurses with gestures or in writing. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri, top left, with his assistant doctor Mariaconcetta Terracina, has 82-year-old patient Mario read his note about the latter's m... Doctor Giovanni Passeri, top left, with his assistant doctor Mariaconcetta Terracina, has 82-year-old patient Mario read his note about the latter's medical conditions during a routine examination part of a night shift in his ward in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Mario has been under oxygen CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) headgear ventilation and he could only communicate in writing because the hissing sound of the oxygen made it difficult for him to hear the doctor's voice. Mario's health conditions have been worsening since after his admission on March 28. He died in the evening of April 14. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri, with protective gear, speaks to a 62-year-old patient who can now breath autonomously after having been administered oxygen C... Doctor Giovanni Passeri, with protective gear, speaks to a 62-year-old patient who can now breath autonomously after having been administered oxygen CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) ventilation for five days in his COVID-19 ward at the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. His eyes swollen with gratitude and with a broken voice he told Passeri, "It's thanks to you if I'm still around, you are my angels", before being transferred with others who are recovering from the disease to a nearby hotel. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri, center, with his assistant doctor Mariaconcetta Terracina, examines a 55-year-old patient just admitted in serious conditions... Doctor Giovanni Passeri, center, with his assistant doctor Mariaconcetta Terracina, examines a 55-year-old patient just admitted in serious conditions to his ward, at the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A physician for 32 years, he knows when he sees how ravaged the lungs of some patients are that they are doomed. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri, right facing the camera, and his assistant Mariaconcetta Terracina, left facing the camera, take over from their colleagues f... Doctor Giovanni Passeri, right facing the camera, and his assistant Mariaconcetta Terracina, left facing the camera, take over from their colleagues finishing their shift in one of the wards of the COVID-19 section of the Ospedale Maggiore hospital in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Doctors and nurses are family to the isolated victims of the pandemic, often their only link with the external world. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri uses the mirror-finished door of an open window for the final check of his protective gear before starting his night shift in ... Doctor Giovanni Passeri uses the mirror-finished door of an open window for the final check of his protective gear before starting his night shift in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A physician for 32 years, Passeri is facing an enemy he's never seen before, what he positively knows is that it has been killing a lot and very fast. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri talks on his mobile phone in front of a table layered with the medical charts of the new coronavirus patients at the Maggiore ... Doctor Giovanni Passeri talks on his mobile phone in front of a table layered with the medical charts of the new coronavirus patients at the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Passeri, an internist, was called back from work one day at the beginning of March when the first coronavirus patients were admitted to his ward. He recalls driving back to work and thinking "Am I now going to my execution". (Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Head nurse Michela Crescini, right, gives her thumb up to doctor Giovanni Passeri to quickly reassure him from the door of their COVID-19 ward at the ... Head nurse Michela Crescini, right, gives her thumb up to doctor Giovanni Passeri to quickly reassure him from the door of their COVID-19 ward at the end of her shift and before Passeri starts his with a proper handover at the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The pandemic situation is slowly starting to ease now but Passeri says he has seen more people dying in his ward than what he would have ever thought possible. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri is reflected in the glass door entrance, full of colorful thank you notes to boost morale of the medical staff, of the Maggior... Doctor Giovanni Passeri is reflected in the glass door entrance, full of colorful thank you notes to boost morale of the medical staff, of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, as he arrives to start a shift in his COVID-19 ward, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Passeri, 56, an internal medicine associate professor at the Parma University, has seen a dramatic change in his life when he had to suspend his teaching and research activities to lead a team of his internal medicine MD residents fighting the outbreak of the new coronavirus in his ward. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri arrives at the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, to start a shift in his COVID-19 ward, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Pa... Doctor Giovanni Passeri arrives at the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, to start a shift in his COVID-19 ward, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Passeri, 56, an internal medicine associate professor at the Parma University, has seen a dramatic change in his life when he had to suspend his teaching and research activities after the university closed its premises more than a month ago due to the pandemic and he has now a full-time schedule in the hospital where he leads the team of his internal medicine MD residents fighting the outbreak of the new coronavirus in his ward. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Giovanni Passeri, wearing protective gear, looks at lungs CT images of his patients inside the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Par... Doctor Giovanni Passeri, wearing protective gear, looks at lungs CT images of his patients inside the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Passeri says pneumonia caused by the coronavirus shows with a typical ground-glass opacity of the lungs imaging. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

PARMA, Italy (AP) — It was March 7, in the afternoon. Dr. Giovanni Passeri had just returned home from Maggiore Hospital, where he is an internist, when he was urgently called back to work. His ward at the hospital was about to admit its first COVID-19 case.

Driving back to the hospital, down the tree-lined streets of Parma, Passeri, 56, recalled thinking: “Am I going now to my execution?”

Italy’s more than 21,000 coronavirus dead have included scores of doctors, including a colleague of Passeri's at Maggiore, a hospital in one of Italy’s hardest-hit northern provinces.

Since that afternoon more than a month ago, Passeri has worked every day. From the evening of April 7 until the morning of April 9, Associated Press photographer Domenico Stinellis documented his night and day, from a tense, 12-hour overnight shift to his drastically altered routine at home with his wife and 10-year-old son.

In his apartment, he sleeps alone in a garret room hastily converted into a bedroom to prevent any chance of transmitting the virus to his wife. The first time his son, Francesco, leaped up to hug him when Passeri came home after tending to coronavirus patients, the physician stiffened. That's no longer safe, the physician had to say.

Now, when Passeri senses that the emotional pressure on Francesco is building too much, they play cards together. Each wears a mask.

At work, colorful drawings are affixed to the front door of his hospital pavilion to boost morale. Reads one: “To all you warriors, thanks."

Morale, though, can be a precious commodity. Passeri cannot forget the looks in his patients’ eyes when they gasp for air.

COVID-19, as the world now knows, can be devastating; it causes mild to moderate symptoms in many of those infected, but pneumonia and other life-threatening complications can ensue. Over 137,000 people with the virus have died worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that experts say is almost certainly too low.

On this day, Passeri’s ward has 32 of the hospital’s 450 COVID-19 patients. With a gloved hand, he touches the bare hand of a patient in his 80s. The hiss of oxygen makes it impossible for another elderly patient to hear what Passeri is saying, so the doctor writes out an update on the man’s condition and hands it to him to read.

On a desk, cardboard boxes hold envelopes that contain medical charts. Two boxes are marked “discharged." The third is marked “deceased.”

Mask, goggles, several pairs of gloves, three layers of protective gown, foot covers: At the end of his shift, Passeri removes all in a deliberate, practiced ballet to ensure that nothing contaminated by the virus will touch his skin. The shower he will take at home will be welcome relief.

On this night, he stretches out in his ‘’isolation’’ bedroom with a book, then gets some sleep before heading back to the hospital and joining his fellow medical warriors once more.

___

D'Emilio reported from Rome.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak