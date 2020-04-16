  1. Home
`Am I going now to my execution?' One doctor's very long day

By DOMENICO STINELLIS and FRANCES D'EMILIO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/16 15:27
Doctor Giovanni Passeri, wearing protective gear, looks at lungs CT images of his patients inside the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Par...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri arrives at the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, to start a shift in his COVID-19 ward, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Pa...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri is reflected in the glass door entrance, full of colorful thank you notes to boost morale of the medical staff, of the Maggior...
Head nurse Michela Crescini, right, gives her thumb up to doctor Giovanni Passeri to quickly reassure him from the door of their COVID-19 ward at the ...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri talks on his mobile phone in front of a table layered with the medical charts of the new coronavirus patients at the Maggiore ...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri uses the mirror-finished door of an open window for the final check of his protective gear before starting his night shift in ...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri, right facing the camera, and his assistant Mariaconcetta Terracina, left facing the camera, take over from their colleagues f...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri, center, with his assistant doctor Mariaconcetta Terracina, examines a 55-year-old patient just admitted in serious conditions...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri, with protective gear, speaks to a 62-year-old patient who can now breath autonomously after having been administered oxygen C...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri, top left, with his assistant doctor Mariaconcetta Terracina, has 82-year-old patient Mario read his note about the latter's m...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri, right, is shown gratitude by his patient Giuseppe, 81, who is being administered oxygen with a naso-oral mask, after Passeri ...
Cardboard boxes hold envelopes with the patients' medical charts. Two boxes are marked "discharged;" one box is marked, "deceased," in the doctors' lo...
Pierre, 54, uses a tablet to chat with friends and relatives as he lies on a bed in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern I...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri relaxes in the doctor's lounge after completing a routine round of medical examinations during a night shift in his ward in th...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri takes his protective gear off at the end of a night shift in his ward inside the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in ...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri, looks exhausted at the end of a night shift in his ward inside the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northe...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri takes a shower after coming back from a night shift in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy ...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri peaks from the open door of the room of his son Francesco, playing with Lego, to say hello to him after coming back from a nig...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri plays cards with his 10-year-old son Francesco, left, each of them wearing surgical masks as he waits for lunch at home in Par...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri, right, works on his computer in his apartment in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Since the coronavirus pande...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri sits on a chaise longue chair in his apartment before going to work at the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma,...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri sits alone at the table as he eats home made Neapolitan pizza made for him by his wife Valeria on his day off after working a ...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri reads a book in the garret of his apartment before getting some sleep at the end of his day in the COVID-19 section of the Mag...

PARMA, Italy (AP) — It was March 7, in the afternoon. Dr. Giovanni Passeri had just returned home from Maggiore Hospital, where he is an internist, when he was urgently called back to work. His ward at the hospital was about to admit its first COVID-19 case.

Driving back to the hospital, down the tree-lined streets of Parma, Passeri, 56, recalled thinking: “Am I going now to my execution?”

Italy’s more than 21,000 coronavirus dead have included scores of doctors, including a colleague of Passeri's at Maggiore, a hospital in one of Italy’s hardest-hit northern provinces.

Since that afternoon more than a month ago, Passeri has worked every day. From the evening of April 7 until the morning of April 9, Associated Press photographer Domenico Stinellis documented his night and day, from a tense, 12-hour overnight shift to his drastically altered routine at home with his wife and 10-year-old son.

In his apartment, he sleeps alone in a garret room hastily converted into a bedroom to prevent any chance of transmitting the virus to his wife. The first time his son, Francesco, leaped up to hug him when Passeri came home after tending to coronavirus patients, the physician stiffened. That's no longer safe, the physician had to say.

Now, when Passeri senses that the emotional pressure on Francesco is building too much, they play cards together. Each wears a mask.

At work, colorful drawings are affixed to the front door of his hospital pavilion to boost morale. Reads one: “To all you warriors, thanks."

Morale, though, can be a precious commodity. Passeri cannot forget the looks in his patients’ eyes when they gasp for air.

COVID-19, as the world now knows, can be devastating; it causes mild to moderate symptoms in many of those infected, but pneumonia and other life-threatening complications can ensue. Over 137,000 people with the virus have died worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that experts say is almost certainly too low.

On this day, Passeri’s ward has 32 of the hospital’s 450 COVID-19 patients. With a gloved hand, he touches the bare hand of a patient in his 80s. The hiss of oxygen makes it impossible for another elderly patient to hear what Passeri is saying, so the doctor writes out an update on the man’s condition and hands it to him to read.

On a desk, cardboard boxes hold envelopes that contain medical charts. Two boxes are marked “discharged." The third is marked “deceased.”

Mask, goggles, several pairs of gloves, three layers of protective gown, foot covers: At the end of his shift, Passeri removes all in a deliberate, practiced ballet to ensure that nothing contaminated by the virus will touch his skin. The shower he will take at home will be welcome relief.

On this night, he stretches out in his ‘’isolation’’ bedroom with a book, then gets some sleep before heading back to the hospital and joining his fellow medical warriors once more.

D'Emilio reported from Rome.

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak