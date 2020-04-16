Members of the European Parliament are meeting on Thursday to discuss greater protection for EU citizens in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers, who are to attend the session online, will vote on supporting member states' health systems and a uniform strategy for the phasing out of emergency measures.

A resolution drafted ahead of the meeting criticized the behavior of EU members Hungaryand Poland during the coronavirus crisis.

The parliament's normal calendar of meetings is currently suspended amid the virus-related restrictions. European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel are set to head the session.

Members are set to cast their votes by email, with a result to be announced on Friday.

Nations ended weeks of wrangling last Thursday, agreeing on a €500-billion ($545-billion) emergency plan to help out struggling members.

