TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese illustrator created this cartoon after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (April 14) that he would halt American funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) for its negligence during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and deference to China.

The artist, who goes by the pen name Sashartscape (莎夏的繪本), told Taiwan News that she created the illustration on Tuesday after reading the news about Trump's decision to freeze funding for the WHO over its kowtowing to Beijing. The artist posted the cartoon on Facebook on Wednesday (April 15) and wrote that Trump was suspending funding for the WHO as he accused it of being China-centric and "not sharing information in a timely and transparent fashion."

In the cartoon, a furious Trump can be seen yanking back wads of cash from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom as he shouts "A little bird told me..." Meanwhile, a diminutive Tedros can be seen running away with a grin on his face and a bag full of money, which is leaking dollar bills after Trump apparently ripped a hole in it.

Overhead, an unseen puppeteer pulls the strings attached to Tedros as if he were a marionette. Trump points at a question mark signifying the identity of Tedros' puppetmaster, presumably China, and a shackle attached to Tedros' ankle, symbolizing the unknown extent of the damage he has done.



(Facebook, Sashartscape莎夏的繪本 illustration)