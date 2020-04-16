TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first half of the 300,000 items of protective clothing promised by the United States have arrived in Taiwan, while the island is handing over 1 million extra face masks for areas of the U.S. worst affected by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (April 16).

The U.S. had promised to set aside enough raw materials for the production of 300,000 items of protective clothing for healthcare workers to be delivered to Taiwan. The first half of those, 150,000, had been completed and shipped to Taiwan, while the second half was still being planned, the Liberty Times reported.

In the other direction, Taiwan had pledged 100,000 masks a week for the U.S., with the first 400,000 for the month of April already having reached North America, according to MOFA officials. A further 2 million part of Taiwan’s international aid were on their way, but the island was also planning to deliver an additional 1 million to the worst-hit parts of the U.S.

The batch had reached MOFA and would be flown to Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Responding to recent calls for China Airlines to change its name to let recipients overseas clearly know the masks had come from Taiwan, ministry officials said the shipments for the U.S. would not necessarily be handled by Taiwanese airlines. UPS and FedEx were among companies also being considered for the mission, according to the Liberty Times report.

