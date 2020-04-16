TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Since the Hong Kong government imposed new measures to curb the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 29, law enforcement has been harassing pro-democracy businesses and suppressing peaceful assembly in the name of protecting public health.

The new regulations prohibit assemblies of more than four people, shut down public places like gyms and cinemas, and require businesses offering food service to follow six new restrictions, including a maximum of four people at each table, which should have 1.5 meters of spacing or partitions.

On March 31, seven months after the 831 Prince Edward Station attack incident, Hong Kong police suspended the commemorations surrounding the event at the subway station by enforcing the new rules. They barred citizens from approaching the station and warned of immediate arrests if more than five people tried to assemble; the police frisked multiple people, including emergency workers, before arresting dozens that night, Civil Rights Observer reported.

People also found the police to be targeting so-called Yellow Shops (pro-democracy local businesses), while enforcing the new regulations. Kwong Wing Catering said that the police came into their restaurant twice within 15 minutes on March 29, alleging complaints about the space between tables and noting down personal details of employees despite the restaurant's compliance.

The Keelung Cha Chaan Teng at Prince Edward also complained of police interference in its business on April 11-12, which took the form of an order to cease work while a bogus search for drugs was carried out. ID numbers of workers and patrons were also taken in this instance as a gratuitous reminder of the new regulations was read aloud, according to the Apple Daily.

Police claim the regular checks only aim to make sure the new laws are effectively enforced and deny targeting specific restaurants and asking for patron's IDs.

Civil Rights Observer Wan Hong-sian (王浩賢) believes that the authorities ought to guide citizens toward the beast means of peaceful assembly under the new measures, rather than employ the illiberal tactics recently seen on display. Oppressing freedom of speech and interfering in civil life through selective enforcement of public health regulations will only amass resentment and distrust toward the government.





Tables and chairs are taped for social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Hong Kong.