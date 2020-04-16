TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton in a tweet released on Wednesday (April 15) called on the U.S. to give Taiwan full diplomatic recognition as China continues to menace the country as it faces global condemnation for its coverup and understating of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Bolton wrote that in view of Taiwan's efforts to battle the coronavirus and China's cover-up, the U.S. should consider once again providing Taiwan with full diplomatic recognition. Interestingly, Bolton attached an oped he had penned almost exactly 20 years ago in which he called for dual recognition of both Taiwan and communist China, believing that the interests of the U.S. would be "best served by giving Taiwan its unambiguous support."

Bolton's tweet comes as China continues to circle warships, bombers, surveillance aircraft, and fighter jets around Taiwan. In addition, on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that the Chinese government knew that it was facing a new pandemic for six days while it allowed a mass banquet to be held in Wuhan and millions to leave the city for Lunar New Year celebrations, before Chairman Xi Jinping finally warned the public.

In his previous tweet, Bolton also deemed Trump's decision to freeze funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) to be the right response, based on the organization's "coronavirus failures and Chinese influence." He then stated that the move is a "warning flare" to the UN and that the U.S. "will not settle for poor performance."

In light of Taiwan's efforts on coronavirus, Beijing's opposition & its cover-up, the US needs to consider again extending full diplomatic recognition to Taiwan. As I said 20 years ago, US interests are best served by giving Taiwan its unambiguous support https://t.co/lFtbQEVOvN — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 15, 2020