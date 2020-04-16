TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) announced Thursday (April 16) that its vice president Chang Chung-Chung (張忠誠) has been chosen to replace Gao Chung-Hsing (杲中興) as the organization's new leader starting Friday (April 17).

An anonymous military official has revealed to the media that Thursday would be the last day of Gao's three-year term and that the NCSIST president had expressed a strong desire to leave office after he sparked controversy in 2019 by deliberately misinterpreting The Classified National Security Information Protection Act, raising fears of a security breach. Despite his contributions to the development of military weapons in the country, Gao has also been known to clash with the Ministry of National Defense (MND), reported Storm Media.

After evaluating four candidates, including Deputy Defense Minister Chang Guan-chung (張冠群), the NCSIST board of directors decided that Chang was most suitable for the position. They pointed out that the vice president, who specializes in law and administrative management, was perfect for the job because of his political neutrality and experience in defense technology development.

According to Liberty Times, Chang served as a major general in the Combined Logistics Command as well as the MND's Armaments Bureau before taking on his duties at NCSIST. After being discharged, Chang considered retiring from the Taiwanese military but was persuaded by several defense officials to stay.