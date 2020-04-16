Former US Department of Defense official Joseph Bosco Former US Department of Defense official Joseph Bosco (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The former U.S. Defense Department official responsible for China’s affairs, Joseph Bosco, has endorsed a leadership role for Taiwan in the World Health Organization (WHO) despite the UN health agency’s continual exclusion of the island even amid the current pandemic.

“The perfect candidate could come from among Taiwan’s many experts, including its team of Centers for Disease Control officials who detected and reported to the WHO the ominous signs from Wuhan,” wrote Bosco in an op-ed published by The Hill on Wednesday (April 15). He reminded readers that the incumbent WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will end his tenure this year and that the U.S., being the biggest source of funding for the WHO, is capable of exerting its leverage.

Having called the WHO “China-centric,” U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended American funding for the health agency, which was about US$400 million (NTD$12 billion) in 2019, and ordered a probe into its handling of the pandemic. However, Trump’s decision to cut WHO funding is facing opposition at home, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the opposition Democratic Party saying the move is “dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged.”

“It would be fitting to replace someone who did almost everything wrong during the pandemic with a person who did everything right,” said Bosco. “[Tedros] needs to be replaced by a competent public health specialist who is experienced in pandemics and immune from China’s politicization,” he added.

Bosco harshly criticized the Chinese government for its cover-up when the outbreak first occurred in Wuhan late last year: “China’s dishonesty confused and immobilized other countries from taking timely action as the [disease] spread.”

The former official also condemned the WHO for fawning over Beijing while ignoring Taiwan’s warning of the virus at the early stage of the outbreak, adding that the health agency is facing “moral and professional bankruptcy” because of its ineptitude in leading global efforts to fight the pandemic.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide have surpassed two million as of Thursday (April 16), and the death toll has climbed to over 136,000. Billions of people are currently quarantined and forced to work from home or carry on with their studies remotely.

Taiwan has been applauded for its government’s proactive approach to containing the spread of the virus as well as for the public’s compliance with preventive measures. The island has recorded fewer than 400 cases, most of which were imported, and only six deaths.

Joseph Bosco served as China country director for the U.S. Secretary of Defense from 2005-2006 and is now a member of the advisory board of the Global Taiwan Institute, a Washington-based think tank focused on Taiwan-U.S. relations.