BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/04/16 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2229 Down 59
May 2246 2246 2190 2205 Down 60
Jul 2230 Down 54
Jul 2268 2268 2215 2229 Down 59
Sep 2272 2272 2217 2230 Down 54
Dec 2258 2258 2207 2218 Down 51
Mar 2227 2231 2194 2207 Down 46
May 2224 2224 2192 2205 Down 45
Jul 2222 2222 2191 2205 Down 43
Sep 2215 2215 2193 2202 Down 42
Dec 2212 2212 2194 2200 Down 39
Mar 2190 Down 39