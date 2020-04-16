BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2229
|Down
|59
|May
|2246
|2246
|2190
|2205
|Down
|60
|Jul
|2230
|Down
|54
|Jul
|2268
|2268
|2215
|2229
|Down
|59
|Sep
|2272
|2272
|2217
|2230
|Down
|54
|Dec
|2258
|2258
|2207
|2218
|Down
|51
|Mar
|2227
|2231
|2194
|2207
|Down
|46
|May
|2224
|2224
|2192
|2205
|Down
|45
|Jul
|2222
|2222
|2191
|2205
|Down
|43
|Sep
|2215
|2215
|2193
|2202
|Down
|42
|Dec
|2212
|2212
|2194
|2200
|Down
|39
|Mar
|2190
|Down
|39