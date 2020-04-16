BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2229 Down 59 May 2246 2246 2190 2205 Down 60 Jul 2230 Down 54 Jul 2268 2268 2215 2229 Down 59 Sep 2272 2272 2217 2230 Down 54 Dec 2258 2258 2207 2218 Down 51 Mar 2227 2231 2194 2207 Down 46 May 2224 2224 2192 2205 Down 45 Jul 2222 2222 2191 2205 Down 43 Sep 2215 2215 2193 2202 Down 42 Dec 2212 2212 2194 2200 Down 39 Mar 2190 Down 39