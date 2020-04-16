New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|121.20
|Up
|2.85
|May
|117.00
|121.20
|114.60
|120.20
|Up
|3.00
|Jul
|122.25
|Up
|2.70
|Jul
|118.05
|122.15
|115.60
|121.20
|Up
|2.85
|Sep
|119.20
|123.15
|116.85
|122.25
|Up
|2.70
|Dec
|120.70
|124.50
|118.40
|123.55
|Up
|2.50
|Mar
|121.95
|125.80
|120.15
|125.05
|Up
|2.55
|May
|121.95
|126.50
|121.30
|125.85
|Up
|2.45
|Jul
|122.30
|127.30
|121.75
|126.60
|Up
|2.40
|Sep
|123.25
|127.95
|123.25
|127.30
|Up
|2.35
|Dec
|124.35
|129.40
|124.20
|128.65
|Up
|2.45
|Mar
|125.65
|130.75
|125.10
|130.05
|Up
|2.55
|May
|130.35
|130.55
|130.35
|130.55
|Up
|2.60
|Jul
|130.80
|131.30
|130.80
|131.05
|Up
|2.70
|Sep
|131.25
|131.80
|131.25
|131.55
|Up
|2.75
|Dec
|131.85
|132.35
|131.85
|132.05
|Up
|2.80
|Mar
|132.60
|132.80
|132.60
|132.70
|Up
|2.80