BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/04/16 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 121.20 Up 2.85
May 117.00 121.20 114.60 120.20 Up 3.00
Jul 122.25 Up 2.70
Jul 118.05 122.15 115.60 121.20 Up 2.85
Sep 119.20 123.15 116.85 122.25 Up 2.70
Dec 120.70 124.50 118.40 123.55 Up 2.50
Mar 121.95 125.80 120.15 125.05 Up 2.55
May 121.95 126.50 121.30 125.85 Up 2.45
Jul 122.30 127.30 121.75 126.60 Up 2.40
Sep 123.25 127.95 123.25 127.30 Up 2.35
Dec 124.35 129.40 124.20 128.65 Up 2.45
Mar 125.65 130.75 125.10 130.05 Up 2.55
May 130.35 130.55 130.35 130.55 Up 2.60
Jul 130.80 131.30 130.80 131.05 Up 2.70
Sep 131.25 131.80 131.25 131.55 Up 2.75
Dec 131.85 132.35 131.85 132.05 Up 2.80
Mar 132.60 132.80 132.60 132.70 Up 2.80