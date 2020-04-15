22 and 25. MINNESOTA (11-7)

LAST SEASON: Behind career-best season from QB Kirk Cousins, breakout year by RB Dalvin Cook, strong pass rush and top-five turnover margin in league, Vikings earned wild-card spot and won playoff game at New Orleans. Fell at San Francisco while being overwhelmed by NFC champ's unrelenting defense.

FREE AGENCY: Traded WR Stefon Diggs. Released DT Linval Joseph, CB Xavier Rhodes, RG Josh Kline. Didn't re-sign DE Everson Griffen, CB Trae Waynes, CB Mackensie Alexander, DE Stephen Weatherly, S Andrew Sendejo, S Jayron Kearse, WR Laquon Treadwell. Signed DT Michael Pierce, WR Tajaé Sharpe, DE Anthony Zettel. Re-signed K Dan Bailey, P Britton Colquitt, FB C.J. Ham.

THEY NEED: CB, WR, G, DE, S.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, LB, TE, DT, C.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: LSU CB Kristian Fulton, Clemson CB A.J. Terrell, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs, Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos, TCU CB Jeff Gladney.

OUTLOOK: Trading disgruntled Diggs to Buffalo fetched Vikings extra first-round pick, No. 22, along with additional choices in fifth and sixth round. GM Rick Spielman has capital to move up in first round if desired, currently with 12 selections, including five of top 105. Replacing Diggs made bit easier by deep pool of WR prospects, but Vikings must find at least one new starter on OL from this draft. They also have not had this many immediate needs on defense since arrival of coach Mike Zimmer in 2014, starting at CB.

