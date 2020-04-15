  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/04/15 22:00

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Miami, ppd.

Washington at Seattle, ppd.

Minnesota at Toronto, ppd.

Houston at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, ppd.

Boston at Oakland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Oakland, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, ppd.

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Miami, ppd.

Minnesota at Toronto, ppd.

Houston at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Texas (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cleveland at Boston, ppd.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Seattle at Oakland, ppd.