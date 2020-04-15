American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Miami, ppd.
Washington at Seattle, ppd.
Minnesota at Toronto, ppd.
Houston at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, ppd.
Boston at Oakland, ppd.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cleveland at Boston, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
