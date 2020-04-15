TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 80,000 surgical masks Taiwan donated to four Pacific allies have recently been shipped out, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) said at a mask donation ceremony on Wednesday (April 15).

The four recipients are Palau, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, and Tuvalu. The donations are part of Taiwan’s first “mask diplomacy” campaign, which is a pledge to donate 10 million surgical masks to other countries, including 1 million to diplomatic allies, CNA reported.

Hsu said during the ceremony that the 80,000 masks for the four Pacific allies had recently been shipped out. These four Pacific countries are small in terms of geographic area and population, and currently there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in these places, the deputy minister said, adding that Taiwan will work with these allies to help them protect their public health

In addition to surgical masks, Taiwan has also donated virus detectors, test kits, and infrared thermal imaging cameras to these Pacific allies, Hsu said, adding that in the future Taiwan will continue to donate epidemic prevention materials and other assistance according to their needs, per CNA.

The deputy minister said “Taiwan Can Help” is not only a slogan, but it is also a campaign that is being carried out. “Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping,” he added.