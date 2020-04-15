  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwanese company wins Navy contract for special operations craft

Vessels should be delivered by the end of June 2022

  115
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/15 17:33
A Taiwanese-built speedboat (screengrab from Karmin International webpage) 

A Taiwanese-built speedboat (screengrab from Karmin International webpage) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Karmin International Co., Ltd. (罡旻企業有限公司) has won a NT$450-million (US$14.9-million) contract to build speedboats for the Navy in the latest example of the government’s emphasis on local military manufacturing, reports said Wednesday (April 15).

The package included 18 special operations craft and eight inflatable transportation platforms to be used by the Navy’s Cheng Kung-class guided-missile frigates, the Liberty Times reported.

June 30, 2022 was the scheduled deadline for the delivery of all the vessels to the Navy. However, the contract did not cover additional weapons and gear needed for the speedboats, such as machine guns, infrared equipment, and walkways to be used in anti-piracy operations.

Kaohsiung-based Karmin had already supplied vessels to diplomatic allies and to Taiwan’s own Coast Guard, according to the Liberty Times. The Navy said the ships would come in useful to defend harbors; remove obstacles from the water; and counter terrorists, pirates, and hijackers at sea.
speedboats
Karmin
Navy
frigates

RELATED ARTICLES

US Navy planes fly near Taiwan 12 times in 3 weeks
US Navy planes fly near Taiwan 12 times in 3 weeks
2020/04/15 09:29
Taiwan Navy's goodwill mission cut short due to COVID-19
Taiwan Navy's goodwill mission cut short due to COVID-19
2020/04/08 21:10
US Navy ship sails through Taiwan Strait
US Navy ship sails through Taiwan Strait
2020/03/26 10:47
US Navy EP-3E reconnaissance aircraft passes by southwest Taiwan
US Navy EP-3E reconnaissance aircraft passes by southwest Taiwan
2020/03/25 19:23
US Navy fires missile during South China Sea military drill
US Navy fires missile during South China Sea military drill
2020/03/24 13:24