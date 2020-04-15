TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Karmin International Co., Ltd. (罡旻企業有限公司) has won a NT$450-million (US$14.9-million) contract to build speedboats for the Navy in the latest example of the government’s emphasis on local military manufacturing, reports said Wednesday (April 15).

The package included 18 special operations craft and eight inflatable transportation platforms to be used by the Navy’s Cheng Kung-class guided-missile frigates, the Liberty Times reported.

June 30, 2022 was the scheduled deadline for the delivery of all the vessels to the Navy. However, the contract did not cover additional weapons and gear needed for the speedboats, such as machine guns, infrared equipment, and walkways to be used in anti-piracy operations.

Kaohsiung-based Karmin had already supplied vessels to diplomatic allies and to Taiwan’s own Coast Guard, according to the Liberty Times. The Navy said the ships would come in useful to defend harbors; remove obstacles from the water; and counter terrorists, pirates, and hijackers at sea.