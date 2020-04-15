TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A vast majority of the members from the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei (AmCham Taipei) are satisfied by the Taiwanese government’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response, and they have shown a degree of confidence in Taiwan’s economy for the coming months, the latest survey reveals.

Nearly 95 percent of the surveyed members expressed high or a certain degree of approval of the Taiwanese government’s measures to fight against the coronavirus, according to the association’s survey published on Wednesday (April 15). During a video press conference held on Wednesday afternoon, President of AmCham Taipei William Foreman observed that such high regard toward Taiwanese authorities’ performance amid a crisis by the members was unprecedented.

Foreman noted that the government’s handling of the coronavirus would potentially facilitate its goal of attracting foreign investments. He also said the country’s “remarkable job” in dealing with the virus could be a big boost for Taiwan as a brand on the international stage.

Even though the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has largely revised its projection for Taiwan’s economic growth in 2020 from 2 percent to minus 4 percent, members of AmCham have expressed optimism about the island’s economic performance. The majority of the respondents believe that the pandemic will end by the end of the year and Taiwan’s economy will recover within the next 18 months, said Foreman, adding such projections would nevertheless be liable to change depending on developments.

Despite a good rating for the Taiwanese government’s coronavirus response, less than a majority of the respondents are satisfied with the economic relief packages rolled out by the authorities in recent months. Members believe that the government could improve on tax benefits or financial loans as ways to assist industries and businesses disrupted by the coronavirus.

The survey also shows that only four percent of the interviewees reported having laid off or furloughed their employees. On the contrary, 63 percent of the members said they have no plans to reduce manpower even if the virus situation worsens.

The survey was conducted between April 4-10, targeting 404 AmCham members who mostly hold executive positions. The association ultimately collected responses from 33 percent of the membership.