Lining up to buy masks in Taipei on Wednesday April 15 Lining up to buy masks in Taipei on Wednesday April 15 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the example set by public transportation and post offices, banks will start requiring visitors to wear masks to protect themselves against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) beginning Monday (April 20).

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said it would hand in a proposal in that sense to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (April 17), CNA reported.

FSC Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) told reporters Wednesday (April 15) that the association of banks had already decided in favor of the mask requirement, but the launch of the measure needed the approval of the CECC before it could be enforced. The official proposal would be offered on Friday at the earliest, or possibly next week, the minister said.

In the case of public transport, people not wearing a mask can be fined within a range from NT$3,000 (US$99.8) to NT$15,000. Like post offices, banks will tell customers without mask to stay outside, according to the CNA report.

At present, visitors have their temperature measured when entering a post office and are turned away if they have a fever of 37.5 degrees or more.

On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Taiwan reached 395, including six deaths and 137 patients already released from hospitals.

