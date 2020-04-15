TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After being listed by Forbes Magazine as one of the female leaders who have successfully contained the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday (April 15) was also featured on the CNN main page.

As more and more countries praise Taiwan for its handling of the ongoing outbreak, the island nation's leader has been recognized for both her leadership and effective management of the global crisis. The Taiwanese government's proactive measures and swift response to the pandemic have helped keep the country's total number of COVID-19 infections just below 400, as of Wednesday.

In an opinion piece titled "Women leaders are doing a disproportionately great job at handling the pandemic. So why aren't there more of them?" journalist Leta Hong Fincher noted that Taiwan has done such an impressive job controlling the situation that it is now able to export millions of masks to countries in need. She also cited German Chancellor Angela Merkel as well as New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as female leaders who have outperformed male counterparts during the outbreak.

Fincher stressed that Taiwan, which is shunned by the World Health Organization (WHO), should have been especially vulnerable to the pandemic but that it has beaten the world's expectations through measures such as halting all flights from China early on and establishing a Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). She added that Tsai's government has also ramped up face mask production in the nation and ensured that every resident can receive the protective accessories for themselves.

In comparison, Fincher said the leaders of China, the U.S., and the UK, who she described as "incompetent, science-denialist men," have refused to acknowledge the severity of the situation and were slow to introduce restrictions on social gatherings. She proclaimed that women have the same capacity to handle crises as men and lamented that they make up less than 7 percent of the world's leaders, reported ETtoday.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (AP photo)



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (AP photo)