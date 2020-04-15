TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (April 15) announced two new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 395.

During his daily press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were two new coronavirus cases detected in the country that day. Both of the new cases were imported from the U.S., one of whom was aboard the doomed China Airlines flight from New York to Taiwan which has already reported a number of infections.

Case No. 394, a woman in her 60s, was aboard the ill-fated China Airlines (CAL) flight CI011, which arrived in Taiwan from New York on March 30. The CECC carried out testing on all passengers and crew from the jet from April 11 to 15, and case No. 394 is the latest to be diagnosed, bringing the total to 12.

The CECC said that the woman had originally flown to the U.S. on Jan. 22 to visit relatives before boarding flight CI011. Since 11 other passengers on the plane tested positive, the woman's home quarantine was changed to home isolation.

On April 6 and 7 the woman developed symptoms including body ache, stomachache, vomiting, chest pains, and fever. She was examined by medical professionals on both April 8 and 10, before officially being diagnosed on April 15.

Case No. 395 flew to the U.S. on Jan. 23 to attend school. However, on April 4, she began suffering symptoms such as coughing, nasal congestion, runny nose, and the loss of the sense of smell.

When she arrived in Taiwan on April 13, she voluntarily declared her symptoms. She was tested for coronavirus by quarantine personnel in the airport and the results came back positive on April 15.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has reported a total of 395 COVID-19 cases, 340 of which were imported, while 55 were local. Six persons have died from the disease and 137 have been released from hospital isolation.