TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (April 15) thanked South Korea for helping to evacuate three Taiwanese citizens from diplomatic ally Guatemala.

The Central American country announced on March 17 it was closing all of its borders, with land and sea borders expected to reopen on April 20 and airports on May 1.

The South Korean embassy in Guatemala City had arranged a flight to Mexico City on Tuesday (April 14) for its own citizens, but it had informed Taiwan that the island’s nationals would also be welcome, MOFA said in a statement on its website. Three Taiwanese were interested and ultimately boarded the flight. They would transfer to other flights for the segment between Mexico and Taiwan, MOFA said.

Earlier, the Taiwanese embassy in Guatemala had already separately helped seven Taiwanese to leave the country overland for an itinerary through Mexico to the United States.

In Asia, Japan helped Taiwanese citizens leave India on flights to Tokyo, where they did not have to spend 14 days in quarantine before flying home to Taiwan.