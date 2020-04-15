Loss of jobs can be as hard to cope with as virus itself Loss of jobs can be as hard to cope with as virus itself (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The damaging effects of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economy are proceeding hand in hand with the deadly threat to humans as virus-ravaged countries experience an economic free-fall within an unprecedentedly short time.

The reopening of the locked-down city of Wuhan, the birthplace of COVID-19, might indicate that China is recovering from the darkest period of the outbreak. However, the aftermath of the deadly epidemic persists.

According to the latest report from China's National Bureau of Statistics, the country experienced a 38.3 percent drop in revenue across its industrial enterprises in January and February, including mining, manufacturing, textiles, and more. The electronics and auto industries saw decreased revenue of 87 percent and 79.6 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

The revenue of foreign enterprises also plunged 53.6 percent to a total of RMB$79.63 billion (US$11.29 billion), while state-owned enterprises lost 32.9 percent in revenue, with a sum of RMB$146.54 billion.

Although the official figures said the unemployment rate only increased to 6.2 percent in February, this figure might not truly represent the real strain the Chinese workforce is experiencing.

According to an internal email sent by the Chinese retailer Miniso on Feb. 21, the company stated it had no plans to lay off its employees at this moment due to humanitarian concerns but planned to cut January's payroll by 20 percent and 30 percent in February and March, the VOA reported.

Across the Pacific Ocean, as the coronavirus is still pushing up the death toll and confining Americans to their houses, more than 6.6 million people were seeking unemployment benefits last week. In the past three weeks, more than one in 10 American workers have lost their jobs owing to the outbreak, according to the AP.

The news agency estimated more than 20 million people might lose their jobs this month. The epidemic plunged the non-grocery retail businesses into a 97-percent decrease in the last week of March, and the number of air travelers tanked 95 percent from a year ago.

Projections by the recession simulator made by the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton business school estimate that if COVID-19's economic impact remains at the same level as the Great Recession lasting from 2007 to 2009, the real gross domestic product in the U.S. will drop 16 percent and the total unemployment rate will reach 6.1 percent in Q2.

These figures will mount to 30.9 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively, if the negative influence of COVID-19 is double the level of the Great Recession.