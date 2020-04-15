  1. Home
US senator announces bill to freeze Chinese government assets for coronavirus damages

Josh Hawley proposes stripping China of sovereign immunity, demands State Dept.-led investigation into CCP's handling of outbreak

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/15 12:33
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Tuesday (April 14) announced a bill to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable for the tremendous losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill calls for the Chinese government to be deprived of its sovereign immunity, paving the way for collective litigation against the CCP.

Other actions proposed in the bill include leading an international investigation into Beijing's handling of the outbreak and giving courts the green light to freeze Chinese government assets to secure compensation for the victims.

The senator has demanded that the CCP pay the price for its "lies, deceit, and incompetence" at the beginning of the outbreak, calling for justice to be upheld for the pandemic's victims in the U.S. and around the world.

Hawley was the first member of Congress to call for an international investigation into the CCP's cover-up of the outbreak.

Three weeks ago, he pushed for tough action against the World Health Organization for siding with the CCP and helping the communist regime avoid responsibility for the crisis by pointing a figure at the U.S. and other Western countries.
