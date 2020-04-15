TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Philippines' top representative in Taiwan, Angelito Banayo, recently shared his observations of how Taiwan, along with three other countries, is effectively containing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on one of the country's largest media outlets.

On Sunday (April 13), manilastandard.net posted an opinion piece titled "What they did right" written by Banayo, chairman and resident representative of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taipei. The article pointed out that timely screening and tracking, a national ID system, and affordable high-quality health care make Taiwan stand out in the war against the deadly virus.

"Tracking is made easier in South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore because they have a compulsory National Identity Numbering System,... the law for which our legislators passed after two decades of opposition, as late as 2018, yet of late remains un-implemented."

Banayo described Taiwan's National Health Insurance (NHI) system, in which both local citizens and foreign residents are enrolled, as "marvelous," noting that the NHI cards allow police and medical workers to quickly track down potential cases of infection since they contain cardholders' medical and travel histories.

The government's quick response in teaming up with local surgical mask manufacturers in January, the very beginning of the outbreak, also bought Taiwan time so it could meet demand two months later.

Banayo recalled that just two months ago, Taiwan reported 13 cases of coronavirus and two deaths, while the Philippines recorded only three cases and one death. Today, however, the latter has far surpassed the former in the number of confirmed cases and "has ballooned to 4,428 with 247 deaths."

Seven decades ago, he observed, Taiwan and South Korea were much poorer than the Philippines, but today they are capable of tackling the coronavirus crisis. The diplomat emphasized that containing the virus is not rocket science: it's just "testing, tracking, treatment, and transparency."