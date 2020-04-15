TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. Navy RC-135W reconnaissance aircraft was spotted flying near Taiwan's southern airspace on Wednesday (April 15) following a series of recent drills conducted by China's People's Liberation Army's (PLA) near the island country as well as the hotly-contested South China Sea.

The PLA confirmed on Monday (April 13) that over the weekend, a naval flotilla led by the Liaoning, China’s first aircraft carrier, had passed through the Miyako Strait separating Japan and Taiwan, through the Bashi Channel, and into the South China Sea for a routine drill.

As the world struggles to contain the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, China is already resuming operations in the South China Sea. Chinese warplanes have also approached Taiwan on several occasions over the past few months.

In response to the growing number of PLA training missions in the vicinity of Taiwan and the South China Sea, an increasing number of U.S. Navy operations — 12 in three weeks — have also been observed.

According to CNA, Aircraft Spots, a military air movement tracker, sighted a Lockheed EP-3E ARIES on March 25, a Boeing B-52 Stratofortress and Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft on March 26, a B-52 bomber and Boeing RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft on March 27, a P-3 Orion anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft on March 31, another RC-135 on April 8, an RC-135U on April 10, a Lockheed EP-3 reconnaissance aircraft on April 11 and 12, a RC-135W reconnaissance aircraft on April 13, and another P-3 Orion on April 13 and 14, followed by Wednesday's RC-135W.