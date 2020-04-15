FILE - This Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo shows Chase Field in Phoenix, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, which has been empty because of th... FILE - This Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo shows Chase Field in Phoenix, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, which has been empty because of the coronavirus pandemic as the baseball season was shut down. Putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area this season and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed Monday, April 6, 2020 during a call among five top officials from MLB and the players' association that was led by Commissioner Rob Manfred, people familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

A banner reads a welcome to Oakland Athletics fans at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. There will ... A banner reads a welcome to Oakland Athletics fans at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Security guard LeJuana Evans wears a mask while working a gate at Oracle Park, the San Francisco Giants' baseball ballpark, in San Francisco, March 26... Security guard LeJuana Evans wears a mask while working a gate at Oracle Park, the San Francisco Giants' baseball ballpark, in San Francisco, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks are two of the Major League Baseball teams participating in a study of the coronavirus that will test hundreds of people — including players — from the various clubs for antibodies.

Both Arizona and San Francisco confirmed they were participating.

The Oakland Athletics also are taking part, a person with direct knowledge of the club's decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because specific details weren't made public. Stanford University is one of the institutions running the study.

Which employees are in the study varies by teams, the person said without offering specifics on who with Oakland had been tested.

Another person with knowledge of the study said each organization decided who would be tested, such as front-office executives, full-time employees or players — who were given the option to participate.

The A's have been affected by COVID-19, with minor league manager Webster Garrison on a ventilator in a Louisiana hospital to treat the virus. His fiancee, Nikki Trudeaux, posted Monday he still was using the ventilator but she was able to see his eyes thanks to a nurse who helped them connect through a video call.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can experience severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports