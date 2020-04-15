Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON— Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON— Federal Reserve releases industrial production for March, 9:15 a.m.

WASHINGTON— Commerce Department releases business inventories for February, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON— Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.

WASHINGTON— Treasury releases international money flows data for February, 4 p.m.

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.