A sign above an underpass in London advises drivers to stay at home, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Monday,... A sign above an underpass in London advises drivers to stay at home, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Monday, April 13, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A sign in Hyde Park in London advises social distancing, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Monday, April 13, 2... A sign in Hyde Park in London advises social distancing, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Monday, April 13, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, London, Tuesday April 14, 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in convalescen... Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, London, Tuesday April 14, 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in convalescence at his country home of Chequers, following his hospialisation with the coronavirus. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (Stefan Rousseau / PA via AP)

A cyclist passes graffiti as the country continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Monday, April 13, 2020. The new ... A cyclist passes graffiti as the country continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Monday, April 13, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds more people with COVID-19 have died in Britain than have been recorded in the government’s daily tally, official figures showed Tuesday — including a tide of deaths in nursing homes that staff say are being overlooked.

The Office for National Statistics said 5,979 deaths that occurred in England up to April 3 involved COVID-19, 15% more than the 5,186 deaths announced by the National Health Service for the same period.

As of Monday, the government had reported 11,329 deaths in the U.K. of people with the new coronavirus.

That total, updated daily, only includes people who died in hospitals. The higher figure, published weekly by the statistics office, includes deaths in all settings including nursing homes, and cases where coronavirus was suspected but not tested for.

The statistics office said that up to April 3 just under 10% of deaths involving COVID-19 occurred outside hospitals.

Care home operators and staff say that figure likely under-estimates the true toll in facilities that house some of the country’s oldest and most vulnerable people.

The boss of one of Britain’s biggest nursing home operators said Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases and deaths among elderly residents is much higher than has been officially reported.

The government says outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in one in eight U.K. care homes.

But David Behan, chairman of home operator HC-One, said cases of the new coronavirus had been reported in 232 of the firm’s homes — two-thirds of the total. He said 311 residents and one staff member have died with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

“COVID-19 deaths are representative of about... just under about a third of all deaths that we’ve had over the past three weeks,” he told the BBC.

Care homes across the country say they have struggled to get adequate protective equipment for staff, and are seeing staff shortages as many workers fall ill or have to self-isolate.

Ros Altmann, a former government minister who campaigns for older people, said frail elderly people were being overlooked in the pandemic.

“We must not forget that the mark of a civilized society must reflect how it treats its most vulnerable and oldest citizens,” she said.

“We must not forget the most elderly in our population — the average age of people in our care homes is 85 — their lives are also valuable and they need the treatment and the equipment and the care that we would expect for anyone else in society as well.”