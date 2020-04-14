TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Registration for the fifth round of surgical mask online orders (eMask) will be received from Wednesday (April 15) to Friday and the ordered masks will be available for pickup from April 23 – May 6, the China Times reported on Wednesday.

Since the eMask system was inaugurated on March 12, it has made purchasing masks more convenient for people who lack the time to queue.

Those eligible for the fifth round of eMask orders are people who had obtained masks through the third-round online orders and need to replenish their mask supply.



In addition, those who registered for the fourth-round orders will receive pickup numbers on Wednesday and Thursday and the pickup will be available from April 16 – 19 at expanded locations, which include Simple Mart and PXMart stores across the country as well as all convenience stores already available for previous pickups.

In addition, the eMask system will receive mask orders for small children aged 4 – 8 on a trial basis, beginning on April 15.