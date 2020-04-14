FILE - In this Feb. 21, 1963, file photo, a Tokyo housewife watches a TV program on a tiny set she brought along with her to the hairdressers. The six... FILE - In this Feb. 21, 1963, file photo, a Tokyo housewife watches a TV program on a tiny set she brought along with her to the hairdressers. The six pound set, just a little bigger than a telephone, is just about as easy for her to pack around as an average woman's handbag. (AP Photo/Hideyuki Mihashi, File)

FILE - In this July 28, 1964, file photo, a favorite with foreign shoppers in Tokyo is Isetan, most fashion-conscious store in Ginza's shopping distri... FILE - In this July 28, 1964, file photo, a favorite with foreign shoppers in Tokyo is Isetan, most fashion-conscious store in Ginza's shopping district. This was the first store to carry women's clothes in different sizes, instead of the fit-all style in which everything was made until a few years ago. This is a plush custom salon at Isetan, which carries French, Italian and Japanese high fashion. The saleswoman is showing the customer at left a dress by Pierre Balmain, Paris couturier. (AP Photo/Masao Minagawa, File)

FILE - In this May 7, 1963, file photo, workers along assembly lines at the transistor radio parts maker take a brief break every hour in this unusual... FILE - In this May 7, 1963, file photo, workers along assembly lines at the transistor radio parts maker take a brief break every hour in this unusual way at the factory of Mitsumi Electric Company on the outskirts of Tokyo. This was helped promote the company's productivity, according to the company officials. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this April 23, 1963, file photo, devotees of golf in Japan find this three tiered golf driving range to their linking Tokyo. The unique rang... FILE - In this April 23, 1963, file photo, devotees of golf in Japan find this three tiered golf driving range to their linking Tokyo. The unique range is located in the heart of midtown Tokyo. The driving range is built on the grounds of a Buddhist Temple. Each platform has 50 stations. Golf is considered the fastest growing of all sports in Japan. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 1964, file photo, pinball games are the poor man's substitute for night clubs in the active after-dark life of Tokyo. Pushing l... FILE - In this Jan. 7, 1964, file photo, pinball games are the poor man's substitute for night clubs in the active after-dark life of Tokyo. Pushing levers to move a little ball is an inexpensive way to spend an evening. The machines are lined up in rows in smart ball, one-eyed jack and pachinko parlors. Many young fathers bring along a child on two. They may want to spend an evening with the youngsters they don't see during the day, or may be babysitting for mothers who work nights. With his sleeping son in one arm, a young father plays a smart ball game. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this July 28, 1964, file photo, the vast stairwell provides room for dramatic special displays in the Matsuya Department Store in Tokyo's Gi... FILE - In this July 28, 1964, file photo, the vast stairwell provides room for dramatic special displays in the Matsuya Department Store in Tokyo's Ginza. The displays are changed often. This summery one features boats. Matsuya has been facelifted inside and out in preparation for the Olympics starting in October in Tokyo. Most of the city's large stores have made major changes for the event. (AP Photo/Masao Minagawa, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 1963, file photo, the five-ring Olympics symbols stand out in the jumble of bright lights in downtown Tokyo. The signs dot Tok... FILE - In this Dec. 16, 1963, file photo, the five-ring Olympics symbols stand out in the jumble of bright lights in downtown Tokyo. The signs dot Tokyo as the host city prepares for the 1964 Olympic summer games, which start next October. The 1964 Tokyo Olympics are being remembered fondly following the postponement until next year of the Tokyo 2020 Games. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 1963, file photo, a crowd of people pack Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium at the opening of the 1963 International Automobile Show... FILE - In this Jan. 13, 1963, file photo, a crowd of people pack Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium at the opening of the 1963 International Automobile Show. The 1964 Tokyo Olympics are being remembered fondly following the postponement until next year of the Tokyo 2020 Games. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this April 13, 1964, file photo, the changing face of Tokyo shows itself in this view which includes the gigantic Miyake-Zaka underground hi... FILE - In this April 13, 1964, file photo, the changing face of Tokyo shows itself in this view which includes the gigantic Miyake-Zaka underground highway interchange. It is one of many construction jobs through which Tokyo is preparing for the Olympics opening next October and for its future growth. Roads and subways being built are behind the needs. (AP Photo/Koichiro Morita, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 1964, file photo, Dick Davies, right, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, member of the U.S. Olympic basketball team, kneels in prayer on... FILE - In this Oct. 23, 1964, file photo, Dick Davies, right, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, member of the U.S. Olympic basketball team, kneels in prayer on court after the team won the gold medal defeating USSR 73-59, in Tokyo. The 1964 Tokyo Olympics are being remembered fondly following the postponement until 2021 of the Tokyo 2020 Games. The '64 Olympics were the first to be televised internationally using communication satellites. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 1964, file photo, Japan's players celebrate with their gold medals following an award ceremony after defeating the Soviet Unio... FILE - In this Oct. 23, 1964, file photo, Japan's players celebrate with their gold medals following an award ceremony after defeating the Soviet Union in their women's volleyball gold medal match at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 1964 Tokyo Olympics are being remembered fondly following the postponement until 2021 of the Tokyo 2020 Games. The '64 Olympics were the first to be televised internationally using communication satellites. (AP Photo/N.Masaki, File)

FILE - This Oct. 22, 1964, file photo shows crowds and athletes during running of women's 400-meter relay at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. The 1964 Tokyo ... FILE - This Oct. 22, 1964, file photo shows crowds and athletes during running of women's 400-meter relay at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. The 1964 Tokyo Olympics are being remembered fondly following the postponement until 2021 of the Tokyo 2020 Games. The '64 Olympics were the first to be televised internationally using communication satellites. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 1964, file photo, Japanese runner Yoshinori Sakai carries the Olympic Torch during the opening ceremonies of the 1964 Summer O... FILE - In this Oct. 10, 1964, file photo, Japanese runner Yoshinori Sakai carries the Olympic Torch during the opening ceremonies of the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Sakai was born in Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, the day the nuclear weapon destroyed that city. The 1964 Tokyo Olympics are being remembered fondly following the postponement until 2021 of the Tokyo 2020 Games. The '64 Olympics were the first to be televised internationally using communication satellites. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 1964, file photo, Japanese runner Yoshinori Sakai lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the 1964 Summer O... FILE - In this Oct. 10, 1964, file photo, Japanese runner Yoshinori Sakai lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Sakai was born in Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, the day the nuclear weapon destroyed that city. The 1964 Tokyo Olympics are being remembered fondly following the postponement until 2021 of the Tokyo 2020 Games. The '64 Olympics were the first to be televised internationally using communication satellites. (AP Photo/File)

TOKYO (AP) — It was the year Cassius Clay won the heavyweight championship and became Muhammad Ali. When Roy Emerson of Australia and Maria Bueno of Brazil took the titles at Wimbledon, when Arnold Palmer claimed his fourth and final Masters, and when the Beatles arrived on a Pan Am flight from London to play their first concert in the United States.

It was 1964.

And it was later that same year in Tokyo when Yoshinori Sakai — born on Aug. 6, 1945, in Hiroshima, the day the atomic bomb was dropped on the city — ignited the cauldron in the national stadium to open the 18th Olympic Games.

Japan was back only 19 years after defeat in World War II, and nothing symbolized its rebirth more than the Olympics and the Shinkansen bullet trains that began running as the games opened.

Japan's women's volleyball team — known as the “Witches of the Orient” — won gold in an impassioned final against the Soviet Union. American swimmer Don Schollander took four gold medals, Czechoslovakian gymnast Vera Caslavska won three, and Bob Hayes tied the 100-meter world record of 10.0 seconds, the last Olympics run on a cinder track.

“They were a beautifully done Olympics and the beginning of my Olympic odyssey," said Bill Mallon, a former professional golfer, orthopedic surgeon and former president of the International Society of Olympic Historians. “I was 12 years old in 1964, and when I first became fascinated with the Olympics.”

They also grabbed Roy Tomizawa. His father Tom, a second-generation Japanese-American, was an editor working for the television network NBC at the Olympics in Tokyo — the first to be shown internationally using communication satellites.

The family connection and curiosity got Tomizawa looking for a history in English of those 1964 Games. He couldn't find one, so he wrote his own. The English version came out last year, and the Japanese-language edition will be available in May.

“Any major book like this didn't exist,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “There’s usually a book on every Olympics, but for some reason on the Tokyo Olympics there was nothing.”

The book is titled “1964 — The Greatest Year in the History of Japan: How the Tokyo Olympics Symbolized Japan's Miraculous Rise from the Ashes.”

Tomizawa, who grew up in New York and has worked for 20 years in Japan, interviewed 70 Olympians from 16 nations. Some were famous at the time: Australian swimmer Dawn Fraser or American 10,000-meter gold-medalist Billy Mills.

Some made other history, like Bulgarian teammates Nikolai Prodanov and Diana Yorgova, who were married in Tokyo during the Olympics. It was billed as the first Olympic wedding and featured a Shinto priest, sake, traditional Bulgarian dances, and an interpreter to explain what was happening.

“I think the Olympians tell more of the story of the games themselves and their reaction to what they saw of Japan,” Tomizawa said. "Some had been to Japan in ’50s and ’60s. I think everyone was surprised and shocked when they arrived in Japan thinking it would be a backward economy.”

They were also taken aback by the nature of the Japanese.

“For the Canadians, the Australians, the Americans, the Brits — it was the brutal enemy," Tomizawa said. “When they came they were welcomed and given such help and support and cheering. It was a surprise to all of them.”

Tomizawa said his most memorable interview was with Jerry Shipp, who was a shooting guard on the American gold-medal winning basketball team coached by Hank Iba. It lasted for several hours with Shipp recounting a tough childhood growing up in an Oklahoma orphanage.

“His teachers told him he was stupid,” Tomizawa recounted. “He struggled with math and everything else. They told him: ‘You're not going to amount to anything. You’ll probably end up in prison one day.'"

Tomizawa recalled Shipp explaining how, at the gold-medal ceremony when the television camera red light went on, he stared straight into the lens and told off a teacher by name, saying: “I hope you're watching, 'cause I made something out of myself."

Tomizawa said he sent the book to Shipp, and received a reply from his daughter.

“She didn’t know all these stories he had revealed to me,” Tomizawa said. “She sent me a picture of him with the book and I just felt very connected. In the interview he was remembering all the bile and what got him to that point of success."

Shipp led the Americans in scoring ahead of Bill Bradley on a team that also included Larry Brown and Walt Hazzard. In addition to Shipp, Tomizawa also interviewed Jeff Mullins, Mel Counts and Luke Jackson.

Mallon, the historian, told the AP that Tokyo marked the beginning of the expansion of the Olympics, which had barely changed since World War I. Tokyo added judo and volleyball. It was also the beginning of soaring costs.

“In fact, Tokyo 1964 remained the most expensive Olympics ever, when corrected for inflation and on a per-athlete basis, until Beijing 2008," Mallon said.

Tomizawa said the one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus was unlikely to dampen enthusiasm in Japan — if the pandemic is controlled by then. The Olympics in 2021 will be held up as a time to celebrate.

It also can't hurt book sales.

"I’m not going to make a million dollars from my book, but I was just given another year and several months of marketing," Tomizawa said. “I can’t complain.”

___

