Police find steel wire in masks can be used to unshackle handcuffs. (Pixabay photo) Police find steel wire in masks can be used to unshackle handcuffs. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As face masks have become a daily necessity for people around the world, a few Taiwanese police officers have pointed out the possibility of suspects using the steel wire in masks to unlock handcuffs.

According to Liberty Times, some police officers have tested the method out on Tuesday (April 14) and found that the steel wire used to create a molding around the nose could indeed be used to unshackle handcuffs. To prevent the suspects from escaping, the officers proposed to restrain suspects with hands behind their backs so it would be more challenging for them to escape.

A police officer confirmed in a Taipei City Police group chat that one suspect did attempt to employ the tactic but was stopped before he could succeed. The city law enforcement reminded all units to remove the steel wire in the face masks before providing them to the arrestee.

Meanwhile, some police officers also noted that female suspects could also utilize the steel in their bras to open the handcuffs. They joked that suspects intending to escape always found the most creative ways of doing so.