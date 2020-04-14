TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The founder of embattled Chinese technology group Huawei will leave the board of a key affiliate, Shanghai Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., reports said Tuesday (April 14).

In addition to the departure of Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei (任正非), former Huawei Chairwoman Sun Yafang (孫亞芳) will also leave the position of chairwoman at the Shanghai company and be succeeded by Tian Xingpu (田興普), the former head of Hangzhou Huawei Communication Technology Co., Ltd., the Liberty Times reported.

Shanghai Huawei, originally registered in 2001, is involved in software development, technology services in the communications sector, broadband and wireless, among other sectors, according to media reports.

In interviews last year, Ren said that the transition to a new management team at the Huawei Group had already been completed, and he only needed to appear now and then in times of crisis.

His daughter, Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), chief financial officer at Huawei, was arrested in Canada in 2018 on charges in connection with the violation of sanctions against Iran. Since then, Huawei has been under mounting international scrutiny for its close ties to China’s military establishment, raising fears that its 5G telecom systems might be used for spying.