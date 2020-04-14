Taiwanese with US and Europe travel history required to notify airline staff in advance. Taiwanese with US and Europe travel history required to notify airline staff in advance. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an effort to secure Taiwan's safety amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Tuesday (April 14) that all individuals who have traveled to the U.S. and Europe will be required to notify the health authorities in advance, starting Saturday (April 18).

During a daily press conference Tuesday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said all Taiwanese should inform airline staff in advance if they have traveled to the U.S. or Europe in the last 14 days. They should also present details of their planned quarantine locations in Taiwan before boarding the aircraft and will receive a NT$150,000 (US$4,992) fine if they provide fake information, he added.

Chen pointed out Taiwanese who live with elderly (65 years old and above), children (6 years old and under), or patients with chronic diseases should undergo their quarantine in government-appointed hotels after entering the country. He said travelers can find the related information at https://taiwanstay.net.tw/covhotel/ and find out how many rooms are still available, reported New Talk.

The CECC also reemphasized the importance of washing hands and maintaining personal hygiene. It reminded individuals who are experiencing fever or coronavirus-related symptoms to avoid using public transport and to contact their local health department instead, reported CNA.



Individuals living with the elderly, children, or chronic disease patients should stay in a quarantine hotel after returning from abroad. (CNA photo)