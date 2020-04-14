TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Monday (April 13) announced that ID-based medical mask machines will be expanded to all of the city's districts next week.

After Taipei launched three ID-based mask vending machines in an effort to alleviate the long lines for medical masks on a trial basis on Sunday (April 12), Ko on Tuesday announced that the machines will be rolled out across Taipei's 12 districts next week. Based on the ratio of child to adult masks sold, Ko said the new machines will only sell adult masks to accelerate the transaction process and shorten the time waiting in line.

Ko said that if all goes well during the trial, each machine should be able to sell up to 60 masks an hour. As there currently are three machines on trial, they can sell 180 per hour, and over the course of 10 hours, that would translate into 1,800 masks, reported CNA.



Close up view of new vending machines. (Taipei City Government Department of Information Technology photos)

The machines are the result of a collaboration among the city government’s technical task force, industry players, and the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA). On the first day of operations on Sunday, long lines formed behind the machines throughout the day, prompting Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) city councilor Chien Shu-pei (簡舒培) to question if the mayor had overhyped the machines, causing people to have unrealistic expectations about the wait involved.

After having inspected the first day of trial operations, Ko said that he thought the lines that formed were tolerable, but joked that the purchase method amounted to an "e-payment cram school." Ko said that the area for queuing needs to be adjusted and the machines should be placed back indoors.

According to sales statistics, only 15 percent of customers purchased children's masks, while 85 percent bought adult masks. Ko said that the city is considering shifting the sale of children's masks back to the drugstores and only stock the machines with adult masks to eliminate the need to choose between the two sizes and eating up more time.