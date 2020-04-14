Letter to Editor: Thank you, Taiwan

COVID-19 has once again highlighted man's insignificance compared with nature. In Italy and beyond, we have witnessed the greatness of ordinary people, from whom much was asked and much was given.

Doctors, nurses, and volunteers risked and sometimes, unfortunately, lost their own lives in a desperate attempt to save the lives of others. These people have shown incredible courage and a rare humanity. They are heroes, who deserve our heartfelt thanks.

COVID-19, however, has also brought into the open what is, in my humble opinion, some of the worst sides of human nature. This includes financial speculation, political games, the arrogance of some at the expense of others. This shows, for me, a disrespect for life.

This pandemic will give us plenty of opportunities to reflect on the levels of moral baseness that people can stoop to. One act that appears to show how the economy and politics have more value than human life for some people, was the response of the World Health Organization (WHO) to Taiwan.

First, however, the positive: "Taiwan can help." This slogan touched my soul and if we had all taken note of it many lives could have been saved.

Taiwan helped everyone out. It did so, even though the spotlight on Taiwan had been turned off.

It helped despite our politicians welcoming, just a few days previously, an aid plane from China. This was the country that hid the virus, saw it spread worldwide, then turned around and told us how to protect ourselves — by buying from them.

Yes, by buying our health from them. Taiwan is not like that. Taiwan has once again proved that it is not part of China, either politically or morally. Taiwan gave us 10 million masks for free.

The deficiencies of the Italian government and many other governments around the world are evident when looking at the numbers. Why ask for help from a country that not only could not manage the virus, but also managed to export it around the world.

It should be noted that it is less than 940 kilometers from Wuhan to Taipei. At the time of writing, Taiwan had just 385 cases, 99 cured and just six died.

Furthermore, we are not talking about a country of a few thousand inhabitants. Taiwan has more than 28 million citizens, a density of 650 inhabitants per square kilometer, which makes it one of the densest countries in the world.

Yes, Taiwan was the example to follow. Not China. But Taiwan is not part of many world organizations, because these entities do not want to displease China.

Perhaps, I reason, that's why Taiwan didn't have the same fate as we did. As early as Dec. 31, 2019, Taiwan was screening all passengers from Wuhan.

The reason is simple, they didn't trust China. We decided to trust China, we decided not to displease China, but this was a bad decision.

On Feb. 4, 2020, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (I apologize for keeping the title “doctor” – usually these people save lives) said:

“Allow me to underline a few key points. The latest data we have is that there are 20,471 confirmed cases in China, including 425 deaths. Outside China, there are 176 cases in 24 countries, and one death, in the Philippines.

“It's important to underline that 99 percent of the cases are in China, and 97 percent of deaths are in Hubei Province. This is still first and foremost an emergency for China. We continue to work closely with the Chinese government to support its efforts to address this outbreak at the epicenter. That is our best chance of preventing a broader global crisis.”

The outbreak was not stopped. They failed to do this. On Feb. 27 WHO said there was no evidence the virus was spreading freely in the community. In Italy there were 528 cases and 14 deaths. In Italy, but not in Taiwan.

On March 19, after saying how the WHO had "suppliers" in China who were allowed to export to the WHO (yes, suppliers, not donors), the WHO said the following words:

“We have confidence in our member states, and the only way we can defeat this pandemic, as we have always been saying, is through solidarity. Solidarity, solidarity, solidarity. That's what we're seeing now. This is a common enemy. Let's keep that solidarity up. We're one human race, and that suffices actually. This is an invisible enemy against humanity.”

Solidarity is not something that belongs to the whole world, only to member states. On this one point, I couldn't agree more with Tedros. There is an invisible enemy common to all humanity. It is the hypocrisy of asking for solidarity and not allowing a country that asks to help to do so because it is not a member country of a “world” organization.

It is the stupidity of putting economic and political interests before human health. It is the cowardice of not saying, "Enough!" to an economic giant like China and start working for the common good.

But the worst hypocrisy, Tedros, is hiding behind the racist card to justify your failure to take a stand and admit Taiwan into this circle of solidarity. No one in Taiwan judges your skin color or where it comes from. I bet many Taiwanese do not even know your face.

On the contrary, Taiwan, if you did not know, is a friendly country to Ethiopia, your country! Taiwan is angry with you because you are a hypocrite. Hypocrisy has no color or nationality. Those like you who have such an important post should be able to avoid it. You cannot ask us not to politicize problems when you do so yourself.

Taiwan is asking you not to give in to pressure from China and to have the opportunity to help. As Aso Taro, Japan's vice prime minister, rightly said, Taiwan has become the world leader in the fight against this virus.

This country is defeating the virus on its own. Despite being sidelined and ostracized, Taiwan is winning. Not only winning for herself, but also helping us. For this reason, I side with Aso when he says the world should not kneel before the “CHO” (China Health Organization).

That country keeps raising the price of sanitary products and taking every single opportunity to make money from the deaths of thousands of people. No! I bow to Taiwan, to give thanks. I bow before a country that is giving us a lot.

This is what I want to say to the WHO leader:

"Dear Mr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, when you thanked private companies for their donations on April 8, you could have stopped for a moment and said:

Thank you, Taiwan, for the 10 million masks you donated. 10 million masks donated means you saved many of our lives.

Thank you to the people of Taiwan, for lining up every day to make small donations with the little you have. You did so as a united people, and that little bit from each of you makes a big difference to us.

Thank you, Taiwan, because no one recognizes you as a nation. Everyone insults your pride as a country to keep China as a friend, but despite this, you always have a smile for us and continue to show us your love. And you are showing the world that to be a nation goes far beyond what other countries say. A nation is made by people who share common values, as Taiwanese people do.

Thank you, Taiwan, because no matter how much everything is against you, you still find the strength to fight for us, to be our friend.

Tedros, you have not thanked Taiwan. The Italian government hasn't. The WHO didn't. Most of the world has not. I am nobody, but allow me to thank Taiwan on behalf of everyone, even those who denigrated Taiwan for the sake of China. From my heart, thank you Taiwan!"

Fracchia Roberto, 33, from Italy, enrolled in a master’s degree in anthropology at Milano Bicocca University, Italy. From 2009-2011 and in 2015, he studied Chinese at National Taiwan Normal University. He is now working as the sales and marketing director for an international trade company in Europe.