TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman from Keelung, her daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, violated coronavirus quarantine rules, leading to a fine of NT$1.7 million (US$56,500) on Tuesday (April 14).

The four should have stayed at home for 14 days after returning from a trip to the United States. However, after the mother showed symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), she violated the rules and took her family out of town to a hospital in Taipei City for testing, UDN reported.

After the woman tested positive, she received the maximum fine of NT$1 million because her trip to Taipei was ruled as a high-risk outing. Her daughter will have to pay NT$700,000, but as the two grandsons are minors, they are not subject to fines, Keelung City health authorities said.

Originally, she had reportedly received permission to undergo testing in Keelung, but refused, asking an individual to drive them to the capital instead, UDN reported.

A request to seek medical care in another area can be allowed, but only if both local governments agree with the person leaving home. Also, the visit must be organized and managed by the health authorities.

In the Keelung case, not only did the woman not seek approval of the two cities involved, but she also arranged for private transport without consulting the authorities, according to the UDN report.