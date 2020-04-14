TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. non-profit organization, Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VCMF), has denounced China's control of the World Health Organization (WHO) in its latest report and urged the international body to include Taiwan.

Authorized by an Act of Congress in 1993, VCMF is an educational, research, and human rights non-profit organization. It commemorates "more than 100 million victims of communism around the world" and has a vision of creating a world free from totalitarian regimes, according to its website.

On Monday (April 13), VCMF Executive Director Marion Smith said in a Twitter post the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had lied to the world about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while using the WHO as "an instrument of propaganda." He referenced a VCMF report that was released Friday (April 10) and encouraged people to read it for more insights about the situation, reported CNA.

The report, titled The Coronavirus Cover-Up: A Timeline, collects and contrasts the news published by the CCP since December, WHO official statements, and what actually took place since China reported its first COVID-19 patient in November. It points out the WHO has served as a "useful idiot" by merely repeating China's assertions.

The report mentioned that Taiwan had highlighted the possibility of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 to the WHO, but was ignored. It added that Taiwan had proven to be one of the most responsible countries in handling the pandemic.

Furthermore, it recommended the WHO should grant Taiwan admission to important meetings. It should also hold China accountable for its attempts to cover up important information.

VCMF additionally urged the world to launch an independent investigation into the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, as well as human rights violations in China. It said the U.S. should join with other countries and suspend China from full membership in the WHO.

As of Tuesday morning (April 14), more than 119,600 individuals worldwide have perished from the outbreak, while 1.91 million have been infected.